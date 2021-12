Mexico native Alejandra “LALA” Bustos is a force to be reckoned with. Having been born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, she was brought to the United States at about 2 years old. Bustos has always had a love for school and education, graduating from UCLA in Psychology and even becoming a math teacher soon after. She is well-respected within her community, having taught math for many years and founding Lala’s Christmas Tree Foundation in 2014. Lala’s Christmas Tree Foundation has donated thousands of Christmas trees around Southern California. Bustos also has an affinity for poetry and has written many poems throughout her life. In 2019, Bustos published her first poetry book titled Children’s Lala-bies: Poetry for the Soul, and its Spanish counterpart, Children’s Lala-bies: Poemas Para El Alma, which serve as a tool for parents to build bonds with their children by reading to them rhymes about real life skills. Bustos encourages positivity, self-love, and courage as well as various other skills that will ultimately build their self-worth so they may go after their hearts’ desires.

