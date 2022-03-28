ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

8 Steps Women Need To Take To Close the Retirement Gap

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbCRb_0dOpAFUQ00

Women typically retire with 34% less in retirement savings than men and they live six to eight years longer on average — so they actually require more savings than their male counterparts. As for why women are retiring with less in savings, there are a number of reasons, but perhaps the biggest factor is that women often take on caregiving duties throughout their working years.

“Women are typically responsible for the children, aging parents or both,” said Amy Ouellette, SVP of retirement services at Vestwell . “This can have a profound impact on one’s ability to advance their careers, salary increases and additional contributions to their retirement plans.” In today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Ouellette about how women can account for these gaps in income and close the retirement gap.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter Women and Money: The Complete Guide To Being a Financially Savvy Female

Be Cognizant of Your Spending vs. Saving Ratio

To ensure you have enough savings to retire, it’s time to take a good hard look at how much you are spending versus how much you are saving.

“While it feels natural to equate the gender pay gap with retirement insecurity for women, the majority of individuals in the United States, regardless of gender, are not saving enough for retirement,” Ouellette said. “In fact, the issue at hand is actually an income to spending versus savings ratio problem. It’s critical for all individuals to be cognizant of their spending habits and the amount they’re setting aside for both short-term and long-term savings. The consistent goal is to always live within a certain percentage of your income, which is unique to each individual. Likewise, each individual should have a retirement goal in mind. Having these numbers in place will help guide your savings plan.”

As a general rule, women should aim to save 10% to 15% of their income for retirement. If you are not currently doing this, it may be time to reevaluate how you are allocating your funds.

“Take a critical look at your expenses and determine areas in which you can pull back and redirect your allocations toward retirement,” Ouellette said. “High rent? New car? Starbucks coffee every day? These are often nice-to-haves now; however, they are large sums that consistently eat into your ability to save for the future.”

Don’t Wait To Start Saving for Retirement

If you are still early in your career, you may not feel a need to begin saving for retirement. But you should start putting away funds for the future ASAP.

“Due to the nature of retirement savings and compound interest, this is time to save as much and as often as possible,” Ouellette said. “Starting early can save you hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Save for retirement in an IRA, or if it’s available to you, take advantage of your employer-sponsored retirement savings plan.

“Make sure to check if there is a plan available for you at your company and if there are any matches available,” Ouellette said. “If you do have access to an employer matching program, make sure you’re getting the full match for which you’re eligible.”

Prioritize Your Retirement Over Paying for Your Children’s Education

Setting aside money for your kids’ education may be a high priority for you, but it should come second to saving for retirement, Ouellette said.

“It’s no secret that women often put their children’s well-being ahead of themselves,” she said. “What does this look like in terms of savings? Women might elect to put money aside for their children’s education before they put money into their retirement accounts. It’s my personal belief that if you want to do right by your children, take care of yourself first. When considering where to allocate funds, remember that there are ways to borrow for education if needed; however, the same cannot be done for retirement.”

Look For Alternative Ways To Pay For the Care of Aging Parents

“On the other end of the spectrum, women are often faced with caring for their aging parents in addition to their children,” Ouellette said. “If a woman is allocating funds away from her retirement to care for everyone else in the household, it can lead to putting her own financial future at risk. As difficult as it may sound, it’s important for parents to live off of their own retirement savings and, if needed, explore public-funded support systems such as Medicare. By doing so, it helps break the cycle of financial strain on the next generation.”

Take Your Longevity Into Account

The average life expectancy for women is roughly 81 years old, so be sure you take this into account when creating your retirement plan.

“Many studies have shown women outlive men for a variety of health-related factors,” Ouellette said. “It’s important for women to consider this when they develop their retirement plan and determine how much to put aside each month. By living longer, there will be more standard expenses such as rent, mortgage, food, etc., along with the likelihood of more expenses around medical care. It can also be helpful to look at family medical history to help predict some of the additional medical costs in the future.”

Meet With a Financial Advisor To Ensure You Are Staying on Track

Once you have a goal in mind, you need to make sure you are staying on the path to achieve this goal. This is especially vital to do when you are at the mid-career point in your life.

“This is the time to step back and reevaluate,” Ouellette said. “Take a deeper dive into seeing if you’re on track to meeting your retirement goals. Mid-career professionals should engage a fee-only financial advisor. These advisors guide you through a personalized plan, rather than relying on generalized ratios and goals.”

Increase Your Savings Contributions

“As women advance their careers, they should also increase their savings,” Ouellette said. “A general rule of thumb is any time you get an increase in pay, you should also increase your savings rate.”

Build a Strong Network

How much you earn will translate into how much you save for retirement, so it’s important to always look for ways to advance in your career. Networking can be an invaluable tool for finding new, better-paying work opportunities.

“Look for women’s groups and networks in your industry,” Ouellette said. “To me, the best way to invest in your future goes beyond asking for promotions and raises — it’s developing a strong support network of not just mentors, but sponsors. Mentors can help you focus on developing your strengths and navigate challenges, while sponsors can help advocate on your behalf to help advance your career. Pay it forward by looking out for other women you can support, mentor and/or sponsor in their career journey.”

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Steps Women Need To Take To Close the Retirement Gap

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Turn Your Retirement Puzzle into a Plan

I recently received a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle as a gift that features a lovely Colorado mountain trail disappearing into the blue sky horizon. The puzzle itself instantly rekindled memories of childhood with my father. Because he had a lifelong passion for puzzles, I grew up in a house where scattered jigsaw pieces would cover the dining room table like a cardboard construction zone. While my father always loved the process of assembling the pieces, I’ve long been the type to enjoy just admiring the picture on the box. The rest always seemed a little too messy to me.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Retirement Savings#Financial Literacy#Vestwell
Motley Fool

Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 2.8% dividend yield. Dollar-cost averaging involves investing set amounts of money at regular intervals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

These Are the Average Household's 7 Biggest Expenses

Americans spend an average of $5,111 a month. Housing is the typical American's largest expense. Do you ever wonder how your spending compares to other people's? It's natural to be curious about other people's finances. And knowing how your spending stacks up could clue you in as to whether some changes may be warranted. With that in mind, here's how Americans are spending their money these days, according to new data.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Should You Retire if You Still Have a Mortgage?

Retiring with a mortgage is a big financial decision -- you'll want to make the right choice. If you purchased a home late in life or refinanced often, you may still have a mortgage when nearing retirement age. Your mortgage payments can reduce income you have available for other expenses.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Longevity
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Reconsidering the gender wage gap and retirement inequality

While watching the Big Ten basketball tournaments this month, viewers saw advertisements for the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America with the hashtag #retireinequality. TIAA partnered with influential players and coaches in the NCAA and WNBA to bring attention to what it characterizes as the "staggering 30% retirement income...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

What Retirement Means Today

Unbeknownst to us, the pandemic created a perfect moment to reassess our lives – personal, professional and financial. It's also allowed us a lot of time to do some deep thinking on our goals. I have seen this play out over the course of the past two years with a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking help with their retirement and assessing their retirement readiness.
ECONOMY
KTVU FOX 2

Fight continues to close gender pay gap

March 15 marks Equal Pay Day in the United States--symbolizing how far into the new year the average woman must work to match the salary for the average man in the previous year. The American Association of University Women and the California Women's Law Center are just two of the groups trying to close the pay gap and move towards true gender equity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
119K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy