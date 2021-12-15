ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson not the only rookie QB struggling with 4 games to go

By Tyler Greenawalt
 5 days ago
Zach Wilson took a step back in Week 14.

While he didn’t turn the ball over for the first time all year, the Jets rookie made a lot of mental mistakes, was far from accurate, and failed to find the endzone in New York’s loss to the Saints. To be fair, the offense around him was the most depleted it’s been all year.

But Wilson ranks 32nd in completion percentage, tied for 32nd in touchdown passes, 29th in passing yards per game and tied for 11th in interceptions thrown. Rookie growing pains are natural, but there’s no doubt the Jets would like to see Wilson developing at a faster and more consistent rate.

However, he isn’t the only rookie quarterback struggling with only four games left in the 2021 season. Three of the four other quarterbacks drafted in the first round aren’t having great seasons, either. The only real exception is Mac Jones.

With only a few games left in their first NFL seasons, let’s look at how Wilson’s classmates have fared.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Lawrence is arguably having a worse season than Wilson. The No. 1 overall pick leads the league with 14 interceptions and hasn’t thrown a touchdown since Week 12. His completion percentage and yards per game are barely better than Wilson’s, and the Jaguars have one fewer win than the Jets. Lawrence and Wilson will face off in Week 16.

49ers QB Trey Lance

(Jed Jacobsohn-AP)

Lance is just struggling to get on the field. The 49ers backup has just three offensive snaps since he started Week 5 and they were all rushing attempts. Lance failed to take the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo when the latter was injured and the only way he’ll see quality snaps this season is if Garoppolo gets hurt again or bottoms out in the final four games.

Bears QB Justin Fields

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fields’ rookie season isn’t living up to expectations mostly because he can’t stay upright. He’s been sacked the fourth-most times this season despite only starting nine games in 2021. Fields has been sacked on 12.5 percent of his dropbacks as well – a staggering 3.5 percent higher than the next two passers below him. Fields is actually coming off a solid offensive outing against the Packers with 224 yards and two touchdowns, but he also has 10 interceptions on the year and ranks 33rd in passing yards per game with 144.1.

Patriots QB Mac Jones

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones is easily having the best season among the five rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round. His Patriots are atop the division and the conference at 9-4, he’s completing 70.3 percent of his passes, and he has half as many interceptions as touchdowns. Jones’ yards per game, touchdowns and QB rating are also the highest among the rookies.

