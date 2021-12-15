Airline CEOs Land in Front of Congress

This is a story about airlines, Covid, mask mandates, and Congress. It's also about how to disagree sharply with somebody in a really smart way that leverages emotional intelligence. It starts with the testimony that Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines gave last week, when he was asked about masks...
Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Congressman Pete Sessions and others are questioning United Airlines’ decision to end service for Easterwood Airport in College Station and Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in Killeen starting on Jan. 3. On Tuesday, a letter was sent to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on...
The CEO’s of two major US airlines caught a bit of flack after statements made to Congress about the effectiveness of face masks on planes. One is already backtracking after issuing a revised statement clarifying his comments. The heads of several major US airlines stood before Congress earlier this...
Mask mandates do little, if anything, to make the air safer inside airplanes, two major airline CEOs argued before Congress Wednesday. “I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment,” Gary Kelly, chief executive of Southwest Airlines, told lawmakers. Being inside a plane “is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly said. The air filters on planes turn over clean air every three minutes, eliminating nearly all airborne pathogens, he explained.
Airline received $54 billion in federal taxpayer aid to help cover their labor costs during the Covid pandemic. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation quizzed airline CEOs about the aid package and a series of meltdowns that affected hundreds of thousands of travelers. Top airline executives on Wednesday...
CNN– Ahead of a busy holiday travel period, lawmakers grill major airline executives about recent flight disruptions. They also question how they’ve used billions of dollars in pandemic rescue funds financed by taxpayers. Karin Caifa looks at how your holiday flight plans could be in trouble.
Three major US airline CEOs will testify before the Senate on Wednesday to discuss several issues. The pressing topics set to come up are widespread flight cancelations from several carriers in recent months and payroll grants during the pandemic. Let’s find out more. Called upon. The Senate Committee on...
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins Shep Smith to report on the airline industry outlook, after CEOs testified today on Capitol Hill. They asked if they could do away with masks on flights, even as the pandemic is getting worse, and were rebuffed.
WASHINGTON — In a letter to Congressional leadership on Thursday, 20 top executives of leading retail companies expressed their urgent concern about the growing impact of organized retail crime on retail employees and communities across the U.S. The executives implored lawmakers to pass the INFORM Consumers Act, legislation that...
Parker, who took over as the airline’s CEO in 2013, will retire in March and remain chairman of the board. He’ll be succeeded by American Airlines President Robert Isom. “I have worked with Robert for two decades, and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next CEO of American Airlines, which is truly the best job in our industry,” Parker said in a statement.
Airlines for America (A4A) president Nicholas Calio on Tuesday sent a letter to Congress defending the industry’s delays and cancellations this year following much scrutiny from lawmakers. A4A, the top lobby group for U.S. airlines, was responding to an inquiry from House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio...
Airline CEOs were slammed for suggesting masks are unnecessary on flights. During a U.S. Senate Committee hearing with lawmakers, the contentious mask mandate was discussed. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said ‘masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin environment, ‘which was a view apparently echoed by American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.
US lawmakers and their immediate families traded $631 million worth of securities in 2021, DealBook reported Friday. Cryptocurrency purchases surged, Democrats flocked to tech stocks and Republicans bought energy shares. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the idea of banning Congress members from trading. US lawmakers and their immediate family...
The CEOs of two of the nation’s major airlines say they don’t think wearing masks on planes does much to help limit exposure to Covid. The comments from American Airlines CEO Doug Parker — the nation’s largest carrier — and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly came during a hearing about the financial support that airlines received from the federal government in 2020 and 2021. But the topic of masks arose via a question from Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee holding the hearing.
Kimberly Goesling reads aloud an open letter addressed to American Airlines CEO Doug Parker on Dec. 15. Goesling says the airline retaliated against her when she reported she was sexually assaulted by a chef employed by the airline.
Southwest Airlines Co. executives are pushing back against a rising chorus of analysts who say the company's days as the airline industry's disruptive force are over, reined in by higher wages and tougher operational challenges. The carrier known for its no-frills aesthetic and competitive prices is under pressure because its...
DALLAS — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire in March and be replaced by its current president, Robert Isom, as the airline seeks to rebuild after massive losses caused by the pandemic. Parker, 60, has led Texas-based American since late 2013, when he engineered a merger with smaller...
American Airlines Group (AAL +1.3%) trades in line with peers following the announcement on the departure of CEO Doug Parker in March. Bank of America says the naming of Robert Isom is part of a well telegraphed succession plan ever since he became President of AAL. "We believe it would...
Comments / 0