Airline CEOs Land in Front of Congress

The CEOs of two of the nation’s major airlines say they don’t think wearing masks on planes does much to help limit exposure to Covid. The comments from American Airlines CEO Doug Parker — the nation’s largest carrier — and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly came during a hearing about the financial support that airlines received from the federal government in 2020 and 2021. But the topic of masks arose via a question from Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee holding the hearing.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO