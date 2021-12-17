Long Island Man Charged With Arson For Storage Unit Fire, Police Say

The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire inside a storage unit.

The fire was discovered around 1:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when a Riverhead Town Police officer on patrol noticed smoke in the area of Mill Road and West Main Street in Riverhead.

During an investigation, the officer located a fire inside one of the CubeSmart Storage Units located at 99 Mill Road along with a man screaming for help outside of the unit.

The man, identified as Robert Lazazzaro, age 60, undomiciled, uninjured from the fire was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center for a prior unrelated injury, police said.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

The Riverhead Town Detective Division, the Fire Marshal, and the Suffolk County Arson Squad were notified and responded.

The investigation revealed Lazazzaro allegedly had intentionally started a fire inside the storage unit and was charged with one count of arson and released on an appearance ticket.

Anyone with any information in regards to the fire is asked to contact the Town of Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

