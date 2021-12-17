ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Fort Campbell solider dies, another injured after crash in training exercise

By Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kctOo_0dOn9tLO00
Fort Campbell (WSMV)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier has died after a crash during a training accident on Thursday morning. The public affairs office has named that person as 26-year-old Spc. James T. Roberts.

A second soldier was also injured in the accident that occurred around 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff said in a statement on Thursday. They added that the second solider is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by the 101st Airborne Division.

“Our prayers, thoughts, and abiding support are with the Roberts family. Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts,” Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, Roberts’ squadron commander said.

Roberts leaves behind his wife, son, and mother.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Fort Campbell, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Johnny Isakson, former Republican senator from Georgia, dies at 76

Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jury begins deliberating cop’s case in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberations in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsmv#Air Assault#Public Affairs Staff
NBC News

Israel bans travel to U.S. over omicron concerns

Israel on Monday added the United States to its “no-fly” list, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the U.S., now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
CNN

CNN

778K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy