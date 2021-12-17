Fort Campbell solider dies, another injured after crash in training exercise

Fort Campbell (WSMV)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier has died after a crash during a training accident on Thursday morning. The public affairs office has named that person as 26-year-old Spc. James T. Roberts.

A second soldier was also injured in the accident that occurred around 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff said in a statement on Thursday. They added that the second solider is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by the 101st Airborne Division.

“Our prayers, thoughts, and abiding support are with the Roberts family. Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts,” Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, Roberts’ squadron commander said.

Roberts leaves behind his wife, son, and mother.