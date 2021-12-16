ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Skinny leggings vs baggy jeans. Which will Gen Z dump first?

By Parija Kavilanz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Gen Z + TikTok declare a fashion trend as “ cheugy, ” it means it’s over. The rest of us are expected to just move along to the next thing. But what happens when Gen Z gets caught between two diametrically opposed trends, one threatening to cancel out the other,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Chamberlain
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Baggy Pants#Lulu#Nike#American Eagle Outfitters#Pacsun
POPSUGAR

I Thought Skinny Jeans Were Over Until I Tried This Pair From Good American

When Gen Z declared that skinny jeans were over, I was honestly relieved. I have very muscular calves, and getting my legs into skinny jeans was a struggle that I'm way too familiar with. Although I was initially on board, I later realized that I may have been too quick to toss my skinny jeans into the donation pile. Why, you ask? Well, in the colder months, I love wearing knee-high boots with sweaters, and you know what doesn't fit inside knee-high boots? Wide-leg jeans. In an effort to replenish my skinny-jean arsenal and find a few pairs that even Gen Z would approve of, I tried out three pairs from Good American.
APPAREL
momjunction.com

9 Best Wide Leg Jeans In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. A good pair of jeans is one in which you feel confident and comfortable. Wide-leg...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Beast

The Best Gifts For Gen Z Giftees, According to a Gen Z'er

Understanding the niche likes and interests of Gen Z’ers can feel like an impossible task. Always on TikTok, drinks oat milk iced lattes like it’s water, has a skincare routine long enough to be a short film, and are consistently self-deprecating—yet firm believers in manifesting their dream lives. So what do you gift the person in your life who fits all of these categories? Luckily for you, I know all about the best gifts for Gen Z. Not only do I write about the hottest products on the market for a living, but I'm also a proud member of Generation Z, and if that’s not enough to add to my credibility, my favorite thing to do is shop—a lot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Cashmere Sweater Is the Stylish, Warm Layering Secret Weapon You Need Now

The cashmere sweater has extraordinary versatility in any modern man’s wardrobe, and cashmere’s luxurious connotation is just an added bonus. There are several levels and grades of cashmere, but even the most basic thereof is wonderfully soft — just a five to 10% addition of the fine fiber to any garment can lend a warm and cloud-like feel that is unrivaled by most fabrics. That being said, cashmere sweaters are some of the best sweaters known to man. Cheap cashmere, however, is something to stay away from as it tends to pill and lose its shape quickly. But don’t worry, this...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Straight-Leg Jeans Are Our Go-To Cut — These Are Our Current Faves

When it comes to shopping for jeans, everyone has their personal preferences of style, fit, and wash. But right now, we can't get enough of straight-leg jeans, a universally flattering cut that can be interpreted and styled tons of different ways. Basically, straight-leg denim is different from skinny jeans and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Does Holiday Shopping in Classic Coat and Versatile Lug-Sole Heels

Jennifer Lopez proved that classic is best when it comes to dressing for holiday shopping. While on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “American Idol” judge wore a pair of black wide-leg pants. The comfy piece was paired with a black top, and layered with a large black overcoat—a trending outerwear silhouette, similar to styles from the ’90s. Lopez accessorized with black and gold sunglasses, as well as a gold necklace, yellow face mask and black leather Hermes Birkin handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore what appeared to be a pair of heeled...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: How Denim Bounced Back in 2021

Following an unprecedented year that saw loungewear sales explode and jeans be relegated to the back of consumers’ closets, the denim industry jumpstarted its comeback in 2021 with collaborations, sustainable innovations and new product categories. From red-carpet moments and circular collections to denim’s leap into home and footwear, here’s a look back at the year in jeans. January • Office of Textiles and Apparel reports U.S. denim apparel imports declined nearly 25 percent to a value of $2.8 billion in 2020 compared to $3.73 billion the prior year. “We witnessed an assault on the citadel of freedom—the U.S. Capitol—incited by a compulsively dishonest sitting...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNN

CNN

778K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy