The US Department of Homeland Security is launching its own bug bounty program to help find and correct gaps in its systems. The new "Hack DHS" program was made official by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a press release on the agency's website after it was revealed at the recent Bloomberg Technology Summit and covered by The Record. The program promises to pay out between $500 and $5,000 to "vetted cybersecurity researchers who have been invited to access select external DISH systems." The actual payout will be based on the severity of the specific vulnerability discovered.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO