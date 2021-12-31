ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Nevaeh Kingbird

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

Originally published Dec. 16

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help in searching for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runway in late October.

Authorities say Kingbird was last seen leaving a party around Carter Circle on the southern end of the city around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. She was later seen leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Park around 2 a.m.

Police have searched the areas, but have not been able to gather any information about her whereabouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNDfJ_0dOkTUrx00

Credit: Bemidji Police Department

Since she was reported missing, Kingbird has not been in contact with family or friends, police say.

On Thursday, police say they were made aware of a social media post indicating that Kingbird was abducted in “north end” by an African American man driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates.

Bemidji detectives and the BCA have determined that the information originated from an incident that was posted on social media in Oklahoma on Wednesday, and is not connected to Nevaeh’s disappearance.

Police say a recent post shows similar details except the location mentioned is north Minneapolis.

Kingbird is described as 5-foot-4, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide shoes and outerwear. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The case is under investigation.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say a teenager who went missing in mid-December has been safe found in California, and two suspects have been arrested in connection to his disappearance. The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his Roseville residence on Dec. 14, but was reported missing when he did not show up for school that day. Police named the boy’s 31-year-old biological mother – whose parental rights had been terminated – as a person of interest, as she had been charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park in 2019. She was found in Lancaster, California, and was taken into custody with her boyfriend with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They were both arrested on kidnapping-related charges. The boy was taken into protective custody, along with another young child. The case is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police: Small Plane Crash In Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities responded to a small plane crash in Forest Lake Saturday afternoon. The Forest Lake Police Department says officers were called around 3:08 p.m. to a report of a small plane that had crashed in a swampy area southeast of Interstate 35 and Highway 8 intersection. Police say the pilot was the lone occupant in the aircraft and was uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Brothers Found Dead After House Fire In Canosia Township

ST.LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Two brothers were found dead Saturday after a house fire in Canosia Township Saturday. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth, for a possible structure fire around 11:46 a.m. The person calling 911 says they stopped at the address to make a welfare check on twin brothers, Jerry and Terry Rousse, 68, after being unable to make phone contact for several days, according to the release. Emergency responders determined that a fire had damaged the home in the past few days, but apparently went out on its own, according to to the release. The structure had suffered major heat and smoke damage. The bodies of the Rousse brothers were found inside. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and deaths of the two men.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck In Brooklyn Center Hit-And-Run Identified As Iliana Tasso

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Brooklyn Center are looking for the driver who hit and killed an 8-year-old girl, then took off. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North. Minnesota State Patrol troopers identified the child as 8-year-old Iliana Tasso. Investigators believe she was walking alone at the time. Credit: CBS At nearby Nolen’s Elite Grooming, Trevaur Nolen said his stepson is around her age. “My heart goes out to the family, my condolences. What they have to deal with this at this time just a tough situation,” he said. Authorities are asking the public’s help to find the driver. They describe the vehicle as a white, 2015 to 2020 Nissan Rogue, likely with damage on the front right side. If you see a vehicle matching the description, call 763-279-4569.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Minnesota

1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year’s Eve; Police Search For Suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — New Year’s Eve shopping inside the Mall of America was interrupted by gunfire Friday after a shooting inside left two men hurt and shoppers hunkered down in stores as the massive complex was under lockdown for nearly an hour. Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the north area on Level 3. An officer in the mall heard gunfire and found a man on the floor in front of the Lotus Bed store with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not long after, another man was found with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Seek Help Finding Woman Not Seen Since Mid-December

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing since the middle of the month. The Minneapolis Police Department says 36-year-old Jessica Marshik was last in contact with her family on Dec. 14 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her phone, purse, car, computer keys, and other items were left behind. (credit: Minneapolis Police) Marshik is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall with a slim build. She has brown hair and often wears glasses. On her back is a large tattoo of a map. Investigators say Marshik is known to frequent shops and restaurants along East Hennepin Avenue. They say she recently visited Kansas City. Anyone who sees Marshik or knows of her whereabout is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Asks For Help Identifying Vehicle In Little Canada Hit-And-Run

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run, which took place in Little Canada in mid-December. The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the crash on Thursday. In it, a motorist in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows drives east on Little Canada Road. Then, the motorist drives off the road near the fire station and hits multiple pedestrians. Officials say the crash, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 15, caused “serious injuries.” (credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office) The motorist then drove back onto the road and fled, going east. The state patrol says the car should have minor front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7323.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
LITTLE CANADA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Snowy Crash In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when an SUV collided with a pickup truck in St. Louis County Thursday, killing one. According to the state patrol, the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 1 in Morse Township. A motorist in a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound on the road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado that was going northbound. One of the passengers of the truck, a 72-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. Another passenger, an 80-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries. The driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They are all from Ely, Minnesota. The driver of the Subaru, a 38-year-old man from Superior, Wisconsin, suffered life threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not look to be involved.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4th Teen Arrested After Allegedly Robbing, Shooting Cashier At Bryn Mawr Business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting at a Bryn Mawr neighborhood business on Wednesday. According to Minneapolis police, the robbery happened just after 11:30 a.m. at 412 Cedar Lake Road South. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it, but when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot. As the four teenagers were leaving, one hit her in the face, and another shot her in the torso. The woman, who is 20 years old, is expected to survive. Three of the suspects were arrested hours later. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene. The fourth was arrested Thursday night. Police say suspects – who are 14, 15, 16, and 17 – were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for assault and aggravated robbery.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Teens Arrested In Minneapolis After Shooting Cashier In Attempted Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a Minneapolis business and shooting the 20-year-old woman behind the counter. The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened around just after 11:30 a.m. at a store on 412 Cedar Lake Road South in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it. But when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot. As the suspects were leaving the business, one of them hit her in the face, she told police. Then...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother

Originally published Dec. 30, 2021 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old faces charges after allegedly attempting to snatch a grandmother’s purse at a St. Paul Walgreens, leaving the woman with brain bleeding, a concussion and a broken pelvis after the robbery. Isaiah Foster, of Richfield, is charged with first-degree aggravated attempted robbery and third-degree assault, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Thursday. Isaiah Foster (credit: Ramsey County) Foster’s mother called police to turn him in after seeing surveillance video of the incident. According to a criminal complaint, an 81-year-old woman was entering a Walgreens on Larpenteur Avenue Dec. 23 when someone pulled...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Golden Girls#Wcco#Bemidji Police Department#African American#Bca
CBS Minnesota

Couple Suspected Of Twin Cities Crime Spree Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a couple suspected of a crime spree in the Twin Cities has been apprehended. A 25-year-old man and his 32-year-old girlfriend were arrested Wednesday at a Bloomington hotel as part of a joint investigation by police departments in Bloomington, Edina and Minnetonka. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they’ve been charged. According to investigators, the couple is linked to burglary, credit card fraud, identity theft, and drug possession in Hennepin, Anoka and Scott counties. At the time they were arrested, the two were found to be in possession of several thousands of dollars...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found In Detroit; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities say a missing teenage girl from Brooklyn Park was found in Detroit Tuesday. A man who was with the 16-year-old has been arrested, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Authorities are working to reunite the girl with her family. The girl left her home Dec. 19, leaving a note saying she would return. She was reported missing Dec. 20. Earlier that day, she was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin, police said.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: 2022 Begins With Dangerous Cold 1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting Betty White, Who Starred In Golden Girls, Dies At Age 99
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy died after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks. Flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Deputy Jayme Williams, 41, died early Monday morning. “Deputy Williams will always be remembered for his kind and fair approach to the community he served as a law enforcement officer. We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and partners in law enforcement during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. According to an online fundraiser for funeral expenses, Williams, who had the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two grandmothers spent their Christmas in the hospital after both were violently robbed while out shopping in St. Paul. The crimes happened one day apart, both in broad daylight. Despite their similarities, police don’t believe the two incidents are connected. Judy Stuthman, 81, was out shopping on Dec. 23 to get food for a Christmas Eve brunch with her family. She stopped at a Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue. She had one foot in the entryway when a man ran up behind her and tried snatching her purse. “I just remember...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Stopping For Help In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shooting victim drove himself into Edina Monday night before stopping to ask for help. According to city officials, the man stopped near France Avenue and 65th Street just before 9 p.m. He stopped to ask Hennepin EMS workers for help, and the Edina Police Department was called to assist. The man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Officials said the victim was “uncooperative” and said he was not shot in Edina, but would not specify where it happened. The shooting is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects of an armed robbery where an employee was shot. According to police, the incident occurred on the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. There, police responded to the report of a robbery of a business. While officers were heading to the scene, they received an update that the incident included a shooting. Police said that preliminary information indicates that four male suspects robbed the store at gunpoint. An “adult, college age female” who was working at the store suffered non-life threatening injuries...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Ibn Abdullah Fatally Shot His Father And Sister, Left Bodies In Robbinsdale Duplex For Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of shooting his father and sister inside a Robbinsdale duplex and leaving their bodies there for several days. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Ibn Marchone Abdullah with two felony counts of second-degree murder, intentional but not premeditated, in connection to last week’s incident. According to the criminal complaint, Abdullah stopped by his brother’s place in Brooklyn Park unexpectedly on Sunday, acting strangely. He ultimately told his brother that he shot their father and sister in their apartment. He said that it happened a few days prior and that...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy