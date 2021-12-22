ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here’s What To Do

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KYNz_0dOjliqs00

December’s second Social Security payment was distributed yesterday via direct deposit, but those expecting a check via mail always run the risk of it coming a little later. That said, delays can happen regardless of which method you choose for your benefit each month. Given the issues surrounding the greater economy due to the ongoing pandemic , as well as some potential procedural mix-ups, the following circumstances may explain why your check could be delayed.

See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Find: Social Security Schedule: When You’ll Receive Payments for the Remainder of 2021

A Change in Your Banking Information

If you changed your bank account information it’s possible this can cause delays in receiving your Social Security check. You will need to notify the Social Security Administration (SSA), usually via your local Social Security office, of the change in order to avoid problems in the future.

You’ve Changed Your Address

The same rule applies for address changes as it does bank account information changes. If you have not notified the Social Security Administration or local field office of the change, it is possible you will experience a delay in payment. Even if you are scheduled for direct deposit, a mismatch of information could cause an issue.

Related: Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple

Field Office Delays

One of the most common reasons for payment delays: the Social Security office that is in charge of handling your payments experiences a hitch or slowdown in their processes. Events causing such hiccups in payment processing include pandemic-related shortages and holiday staff shortages. If the office that processes your payments falls behind schedule, your check is likely to be delayed as a result.

What to Do if Your Social Security Check Is Delayed

The first step to take if your Social Security payment is late is to wait at least three business days. The SSA generally makes payments on time, so it’s best to simply wait it out and see if it arrives in short order.

Learn: Claiming Social Security, SNAP and Medicare Is Now Easier Thanks to Executive Order — What’s Changing?
Explore: Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

If you suspect a late payment is due to a change in your personal banking details — or because of an address change — or any other substantive reason, you need to call your local Social Security office, or the Social Security Administration office. The SSA can be reached via phone at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing may reach the SSA’s TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here’s What To Do

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Office#Social Security Benefits#Social Security 2022#Cola
theeastcountygazette.com

When the Social Security cost-of-living increase moves into effect? Check Here!

Elderly individuals and others who obtain Social Security checks will shortly see their monthly payments boost by 5.9 percent, the biggest annual “raise” as of 1982. However, experts have warned that the uplift may not be sufficient to offset rapidly increasing inflation. The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, takes...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Republic Monitor

IRS Announces Deadline for Plus-Up Payment, Here’s How To Process Your Claim

Some Americans are owed money from the third stimulus check, which constitutes a “plus-up” stimulus check. If your earnings decline significantly between 2019 and 2020, you may be eligible for additional funds, according to The Sun. The Plus-Up Payments will be distributed until the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2021. To be eligible for this payment, you must file your 2020 tax return as soon as possible.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

2022 Update for Social Security

Social Security Benefits and Rules change every year - and here's an update for 2022. There's a 5.9% cost of living raise, but A.M.A.C. Social Security expert Russell Gloor says it still won't cover the rise in your bills next year. Also, the cost of Medicare Part B is going up almost 30 dollars
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Big Reasons Social Security's Big Raise in 2022 Is Actually Bad for Retirees

Social Security retirees are getting a big raise in 2022. However, this may not keep up with rising costs. The reason for the raise means savings won't go as far. Social Security retirees are getting their biggest raise in two decades in 2022. That's good news, right? Unfortunately, the 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) seniors are getting next year is actually really bad news for two big reasons.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy