Food & Drinks

Why are ‘diet’ sodas disappearing from store shelves?

By Christian Saclao
geekspin.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail stores’ soda aisle has changed a lot in the past few years. For one, soft drink lovers may notice a lot less “diet” beverages today than they used to. And that’s because many “diet” sodas are disappearing — or at least, getting new packaging with the branding “zero...

geekspin.co

