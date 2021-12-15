ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Grizzle – “Pot Still Boiling”

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from Houston, TX by way of Cali, Colombia, Grizzle has been able to make his mark on the Hip Hop scene in a few short years. Since launching his own label La Fama Music Group back in...

thisis50.com

Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Musical Artist Cashfedd is Turning Heads

Cashfedd is a multi-talented 24 year old hip hop artist based out of Los Angeles California and quickly moving up in the industry. For 4 years now Cash has been recording music and collaborating with many different kinds of artists all across the globe and making a name for himself in the hip hop underground. As a child he always idolized the rap greats and promised to follow in their footsteps by living the fast life style he chose as he grew. His favorite rapper in particular was Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey’s influence had a tremendous impact on Cash and helped mold him into the artist and man he is today. Cash’s lyrics embody one of a man centered around family. He mentions his love for them numerous times throughout his tracks and is motivated by the idea of having his family celebrate his success with him someday. Cash states “I believe in the craft of my music because what I speak about, is real life, and I want to be able to set a good example as well as a positive tone for the youth as I continue to live a boss lifestyle and care for my family at the same time”. With hit tracks like “Blue Strips” and “Cold War part 1” gaining traction, Cashfedd continues to prove his doubters wrong and make his family proud. Cash has also told us of his intentions to drop an album soon and if it is anything like his songs that are out currently, we can only imagine that the sky is the limit for this young superstar. I would advise anyone reading this to give Cashfedd a listen and stay in touch with his campaign as he continues on his successful journey into stardom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Austin Godsey Shares the Ingredients Every Hit Song Needs

Some musicians stumble upon a hit and spend their whole career looking to replicate its success. Others figure out the major trends of their time and build their own sound around them. Austin Godsey, the singer-songwriter from Houston,. Texas, belongs to the latter group. During his career as a musician,...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

