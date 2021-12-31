ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s 100th Birthday Movie Celebration Still Going Ahead

By J. Kim Murphy
 1 day ago
Updated: The Fathom theatrical event “ Betty White : 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration” will still move ahead as planned, producers of the movie announced following White’s death two weeks before what would have been her landmark birthday.

Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein wrote, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.” They added, “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” is a one-day only theatrical event distributed by Fathom Events .

The Fathom Events presentation will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, which would have been the day of White’s centenary. Screenings will begin at local times of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Steve Boettcher and Trinklein were given exclusive access by White to craft “100 Years Young,” which takes a look at the beloved star’s behind-the-scenes life, her relationship with her office staff and her efforts as an animal advocate. It includes guest such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement when the event was announced.

Additionally, the special event film will feature clips from White’s impressive career of screen acting credits, with footage from “Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland” and her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers. “100 Years Young” will also feature a look at a lost episode from White’s ’50s sitcom days.

Missy West
12h ago

Betty Will Always Be Remembered By Everyone ,I'm One Of Her Biggest Fans,And I'm So Heartbroken, But Fly High With The Angel's, Happy New Year In Heaven ,And Happy Heavenly Birthday, You Will Always Be In My Home ,❤❤

Texasgirl 1344
10h ago

It means something when everyone says you died too early at 99, she was a amazing, beautiful woman, not only that, she had what seemed a perfect personality, she loved all and even in her older years managed to have a sassy attitude 🤣 she will be missed dearly

Tracy Holder
10h ago

She was an Angel on Earth, and now she's an Angel in Heaven, and will be so dearly missed ✌️❤️💔

