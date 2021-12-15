ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson says lawmakers will get a say on any further COVID curbs

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament will be given a say over any further restrictions needed to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

New COVID-19 measures were approved by parliament on Tuesday, despite more than 100 of Johnson's Conservative opposing them. The House of Commons is due to break for Christmas on Thursday.

"If further regulation is needed of course this House will have a further say," Johnson said when asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer if parliament would get to approve further measures.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

