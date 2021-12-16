Baltimore Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole In 11-Year-Old’s Rape

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl outside a Dundalk school, authorities said.

Royal Jamar Quinn, 26, received life without parole after a jury previously convicted him of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape and kidnapping in connection with the 2019 attack.

“He grabbed her off the school property, dragged her into a grassy area and unfortunately he sexually assaulted her,” said Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

Before Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Battista handed down the life sentence, the court heard a victim impact statement read by Assistant State’s Attorney Robin Coffin.

“I was attacked… It affected me a lot psychologically… I give thanks to God and authorities for bringing justice,” the victim impact statement said in part.

The attack happened in Dundalk the morning of Dec. 2, 2019, while the victim was walking along Delvale Avenue on her way to Norwood Elementary School.

Prosecutors said Quinn attacked the girl from behind and dragged her to a grassy area, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim fought back for nearly seven minutes, authorities said, and then reported the attack.

Surveillance footage led investigators to Quinn, who was serving probation after being released from prison in 2017 following his 2014 conviction for second-degree murder in a separate case.

While awaiting court proceedings in the 2019 case, Quinn was convicted of indecent exposure to a female corrections officer, prosecutors said.

“Today we are assured a very dangerous man will be in jail forever and never walk the streets a free man,” Shellenberger said. “The victim was so strong to walk into the courtroom and tell this terrible story.”