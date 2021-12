UPDATE (12/17/21): Rod Stewart and his son, Sean Stewart, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery, a charge stemming from an altercation that took place New Year’s Eve 2019 in Florida, The Associated Press reports. The Stewarts will not have to appear in court, nor will they be required to pay any fines, or serve time in jail or on probation. A lawyer for Stewart, Guy Fronstin, said in a statement, “Sir Rod Stewart was charged with simple battery. No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO