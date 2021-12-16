Across the Romaverse Podcast, #71: Roma-Spezia Recap, Transfer Talk, Atalanta Look Ahead & More

One of the tried and true methods of reporting transfer rumors is to seek out a big but struggling club, zeroing in on assets who are either a) barely past their prime and in search of one last go around with a slightly smaller club, or b) a young prospect who can't quite crack the rotation at the mega-club in question. Roma has traveled both these paths in the past, singing big club veterans like Edin Dzeko and, most recently, Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They haven't had quite as much success with the second path, but it remains a viable route toward improving your squad, both in the short and long terms, provided Roma can iron out a permanent transfer for the player in question.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO