Across the Romaverse Podcast, #71: Roma-Spezia Recap, Transfer Talk, Atalanta Look Ahead & More

By ssciavillo
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week’s special episode featuring Wayne Girard, the crew is back together for this week’s podcast. It’s a big week for the Giallorossi and we’re here to break it all down. Roma came up...

Injury Updates: Zaniolo, Ibañez, and Smalling Fit For Atalanta, Spinazzola Eyeing February Return

With the season nearly at its halfway point, Roma should be focusing on gaining ground on the top four. After suffering a dip in form recently, the Giallorossi rebounded nicely with a 2-0 win over Spezia on Monday night, halting a two-match losing streak in the process. It wasn't the most convincing victory we've seen from José Mourinho's side, but it prevented what likely would have been a full-on meltdown in the Roman press.
CBS Sports

Soccer TV viewing guide: Milan-Napoli, Atalanta-Roma among best games to stream this weekend

While some of this weekend's notable soccer matches are in flux due to half of the Premier League fixtures getting postponed due to COVID, that doesn't mean that there won't be soccer to watch on TV. Serie A continues its tight race for the Scudetto with AC Milan and Napoli squaring off and the magic of the cup reaches France as Ligue 1 teams enter the largest European cup competition. For a cherry on top, there's also the Trofeo de Campeones in Argentina which will see the winners of the first and second half of the season face off to determine the overall league champion.
Report: Roma Could Pursue Barcelona's Sergiño Dest This Winter

One of the tried and true methods of reporting transfer rumors is to seek out a big but struggling club, zeroing in on assets who are either a) barely past their prime and in search of one last go around with a slightly smaller club, or b) a young prospect who can't quite crack the rotation at the mega-club in question. Roma has traveled both these paths in the past, singing big club veterans like Edin Dzeko and, most recently, Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They haven't had quite as much success with the second path, but it remains a viable route toward improving your squad, both in the short and long terms, provided Roma can iron out a permanent transfer for the player in question.
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
casinonewsdaily.com

Roma Defeats Spezia 2 to 0 Relieving the Pressure on Jose Mourinho

Chris Smalling as well as Roger Ibañez both scored goals during separate halves of the game for Roma, which just so happened to move into the 6 – spot in the Serie A League. Although they are still 8 – points beneath the 4th – placed Napoli as well as the last of the 16 – Champions League qualifying spots. Spezia stays only 2 – points in front of the bottom three football clubs.
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
Sports
BILD: Roma Interested in Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst, Wolfsburg's statuesque 6’5” striker, is a name familiar to our most ardent readers for no other reason than we've banged the drum quite loudly over the past year or so, pleading with Roma to sign the massive Dutch forward. And in an intriguing and completely unexpected twist, someone may have actually heard those echoes. According to the German media outlet BILD, Roma are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old striker, who could leave Wolfsburg during the January transfer window.
The Independent

Transfer rumours: Juventus interested in loan deal for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

What the papers sayManchester United forward Anthony Martial could be heading to Italy in January. The 26-year-old’s agent has said his client is looking to leave Old Trafford and Italian publication Gazzetta claims Juventus are interested in making a move. The Serie A giants reportedly could look to land the France international on a loan deal until the end of the season.United boss Ralf Rangnick may hold the key to signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer, writes the Daily Mail. The Germany defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and it is claimed Rangnick’s relationship...
The Independent

Player welfare still a sideshow to results and broadcast deals in the Premier League

Eddie Howe reached for and quickly responded with a “really disappointed” when analysing Diogo Jota’s goal that sparked Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Anfield after Jonjo Shelvey’s opener.The Newcastle manager “couldn’t believe what he was seeing” when referee Mike Dean waved play on despite Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden colliding in the box with the latter remaining down as they jostled with Ibrahima Konate at a corner.“It was clear to me that Isaac went down holding his head immediately and the game should have been stopped,” Howe said.“Two players were down in the middle of our six-yard box and it has...
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta at a crossroads as striker prepares for Arsenal return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return to the Arsenal squad this weekend, but that won’t necessarily mean a return to normal. The word from many figures around the club is that, this time, something has broken.This time represented one disciplinary breach too far. “The situation is much worse than people think,” one source said.It brings what might seem to be an inevitable personality clash between manager and captain.Mikel Arteta is an assertive and demanding character, who is extremely fastidious. Aubameyang is a laid-back character, to the point some consider him lackadaisical.That perhaps comes across in his response to all this....
AFP

Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. Leicester's scheduled match against Tottenham was postponed just hours before kick-off on Thursday. Five more games scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed due to outbreaks at Manchester United, Brentford, Norwich and Watford. United's home clash with Brighton, Brentford's trip to Southampton, Watford's meeting with Crystal Palace and West Ham's fixture against Norwich have all been called off along with Leicester's visit to Everton.
