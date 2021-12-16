A shortcut to the thermodynamic limit for quantum many-body calculations of metals

Thermodynamic investigations provide information about the solute-solventÂ interactions in the selection of theÂ proper solvent for different fields of pharmaceutical sciences. Especially, the study of antiepileptic drugs in solutions (ethanol/co-solvent) has been a subject of interest owing to their effect in the systems using interaction with a number of important biological membranes. This work focuses on the measurement of density and speed of sound of the phenytoin (PTH) in ethanol/deep eutectic solvents (choline chloride:ethylene glycol, and choline chloride:glycerol) solutions as the innovative class of green solvents at temperature range (288.15 to 318.15) K. It was determined Hansen solubility parameters for assessment of PTH interactions in the solvent media. Some thermophysical parameters including apparent molar volumes VÏ•, apparent molar isobaric expansion \(E_\varphi^0\), and Hepler's constant, apparent molar isentropic compressibility ÎºÏ† were obtained and calculated using these data. To correlateÂ the VÏ• and ÎºÏ† values,Â the Redlich-Meyer equation was used to calculate the number of quantities containing standard partial molar volume and partial molar isentropic compressibility. Finally, \(\Delta \delta\) values showed a strong interaction between PTH and solvent (ethanol/DES (ChCl:EG)). The thermodynamic analysis of the studied system also plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO