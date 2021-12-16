ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill receives award

athensisd.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAthens High School head tennis coach Julie Hill recently received the Brandon Clark Courage Award...

athensisd.net

wcyb.com

Eastside wins 8th straight state title in theatre

Eastside High School returned home with its eighth straight state championship in theatre. The Spartans took home the state title over the weekend in the one-act play competition to win the VHSL 1A State Theatre Championship. In addition to their first-place award, Malik Jallow and Kyleigh Harmon won outstanding actor...
HIGH SCHOOL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City High School holds Early Signing Day Ceremony

Plant City’s Romello Jones, Jariyah Sawyer and Jermarian Jackson signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. With the early signing period for players across the country to sign their National Letters of Intent, officially committing to the universities where they’ll continue their football career at the college level, three athletes from Plant City held their ceremony on Wednesday.
PLANT CITY, FL

