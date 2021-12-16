ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

MoirÃ© enhanced charge density wave state in twisted 1T-TiTe/1T-TiSe heterostructures

By Wei-Min Zhao
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological charge density waves at half-integer filling of a moirÃ© superlattice

When a flat band is partially filled with electrons, strong Coulomb interactions between them may lead to the emergence of topological gapped states with quantized Hall conductivity. Such emergent topological states have been found in partially filled Landau levels1 and Hofstadter bands2,3; however, in both cases, a large magnetic field is required to produce the underlying flat band. The recent observation of quantum anomalous Hall effects in narrow-band moirÃ© materials4,5,6,7 has led to the theoretical prediction that such phases could be realized at zero magnetic field8,9,10,11,12. Here we report the observation of insulators with Chern number C"‰="‰1 in the zero-magnetic-field limit at half-integer filling of the moirÃ© superlattice unit cell in twisted monolayer"“bilayer graphene7,13,14,15. Chern insulators in a half-filled band suggest the spontaneous doubling of the superlattice unit cell2,3,16, and our calculations find a ground state of the topological charge density wave at half-filling of the underlying band. The discovery of these topological phases at fractional superlattice filling enables the further pursuit of zero-magnetic-field phases that have fractional statistics that exist either as elementary excitations or bound to lattice dislocations.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuan Li
Person
Dirac
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the thick glass substrate are 543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. The correct version states '0.543 and 0.0375 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. in place of '543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charge Density Wave#Beijing#Cdw#Access Options#R Macdonald#A H Moir#A K Grigorieva#Waals
Nature.com

Gravitational caustics in an atom laser

Typically discussed in the context of optics, caustics are envelopes of classical trajectories (rays) where the density of states diverges, resulting in pronounced observable features such as bright points, curves, and extended networks of patterns. Here, we generate caustics in the matter waves of an atom laser, providing a striking experimental example of catastrophe theory applied to atom optics in an accelerated (gravitational) reference frame. We showcase caustics formed by individual attractive and repulsive potentials, and present an example of a network generated by multiple potentials. Exploiting internal atomic states, we demonstrate fluid-flow tracing as another tool of this flexible experimental platform. The effective gravity experienced by the atoms can be tuned with magnetic gradients, forming caustics analogous to those produced by gravitational lensing. From a more applied point of view, atom optics affords perspectives for metrology, atom interferometry, and nanofabrication. Caustics in this context may lead to quantum innovations as they are an inherently robust way of manipulating matter waves.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Selective sulfidation of metal compounds

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. There is urgent, unprecedented demand for critical, by- and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: The Cymbidium genome reveals the evolution of unique morphological traits

After online publication of the article1 the author noticed minor typo in Fig. 4c. CeSEP1/2/3/4 should be read as CeSEP1/3/4. Revised figure supplied during the proof correction was inadvertently not reproduced in the final version. In addition, the affiliation numbers of the authors revised in the original article during proof...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of Annual and Seasonal Precipitation Variation in the Qinba Mountain area, China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57743-y, published online 22 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 61006403).". "This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
CHINA
Nature.com

Stepwise membrane binding of extended synaptotagmins revealed by optical tweezers

Extended synaptotagmins (E-Syts) mediate lipid exchange between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and the plasma membrane (PM). Anchored on the ER, E-Syts bind the PM via an array of C2 domains in a Ca2+- and lipid-dependent manner, drawing the two membranes close to facilitate lipid exchange. How these C2 domains bind the PM and regulate the ER"“PM distance is not well understood. Here, we applied optical tweezers to dissect PM binding by E-Syt1 and E-Syt2. We detected Ca2+- and lipid-dependent membrane-binding kinetics of both E-Syts and determined the binding energies and rates of individual C2 domains or pairs. We incorporated these parameters in a theoretical model to recapitulate salient features of E-Syt-mediated membrane contacts observed in vivo, including their equilibrium distances and probabilities. Our methods can be applied to study other proteins containing multiple membrane-binding domains linked by disordered polypeptides.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energy recovery linac based fully coherent light source

Energy recovery linac (ERL) holds great promise for generating high repetition-rate and high brightness electron beams. The application of ERL to drive a free-electron laser is currently limited by its low peak current. In this paper, we consider the combination of ERL with the recently proposed angular-dispersion induced microbunching technique to generate fully coherent radiation pulses with high average brightness and tunable pulse length. Start-to-end simulations have been performed based on a low energy ERL (600Â MeV) for generating coherent EUV radiation pulses. The results indicate an average brightness over 1025 phs/s/mm2/mrad2/0.1%BW and average power of about 100Â W at 13.5Â nm or 20Â W with the spectral resolution of about 0.5Â meV with the proposed technique. Further extension of the proposed scheme to shorter wavelength based on an ERL complex is also discussed.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy