Idaho State

Photographic Evidence Southern Idaho Just May Be Heaven On Earth

By Courtney
 15 hours ago
I fell in love with Idaho the moment I stepped foot into this state. There is so much beauty, some amazing people, and plenty of country things to do. I always thought that I was born in the wrong place and when I came here, I knew I was home. I...

107.9 LITE FM

The Ugliest City in Idaho Is Just 30 Miles From Boise

Sure, we're a little biased but we feel like Idaho is one of the most gorgeous states in the country. From the gorgeous snowcapped Sawtooth mountains to a handful of crystal clear blue lakes to the Niagra of the West, there's beauty just about anywhere you turn in Idaho! That's why we're sure that the bloggers at "Alot Travel" had their work cut out for them when they were working on their list of "The Ugliest Cities in Each State."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Santa: A town in Idaho or just festive vocabulary?

Santa: A town in Idaho or just festive vocabulary?. Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.
IDAHO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Photographer Shares Rare Video of Yellowstone’s Wapiti Wolf Pack

You could visit Yellowstone a million times and likely never see what a photographer recently witnessed. He came face-to-snout with nearly the entire Wapiti Wolf Pack. George Bumann teaches a class on the intelligence of animals which is likely why he seems to love exploring Yellowstone National Park and observing wildlife in its original element. Here's how George described what he witnessed:
ANIMALS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings a deluge of runoff in spring, which flows into irrigation canals and makes things green. Southern Idaho has been settled twice. The first arrivals from Utah abandoned the effort. The second wave succeeded with irrigation.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Many Southern Idaho ski areas still waiting for snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — December can often signal the beginning of ski season in the mountains of Southern Idaho, with ski lifts turning, crowds gathering and mountains covered in snow. This year? Not so much, Pomerelle and Magic Mountain are still patiently waiting, and praying, for snow. “Last year,...
LIFESTYLE
2nd South Market Given Idaho Smart Growth Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The downtown Twin Falls eatery where people can find a variety of food offerings has been recognized by an Idaho organization dedicated to creating great places to live. Idaho Smart Growth, a Boise-based non-profit, awarded the 2nd South Market a 2021 Grow Smart Award this week. The market features more than five different places to eat, all independent businesses, under one roof of an old industrial building in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. 2nd South Market opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a pizza shop, barbeque, coffee shop, full menu bar, and ice cream shop. A patio and small stage were added months later for outdoor entertainment. “2nd South Market located in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place in downtown through food, history, open space. This renovation and repurposing of an historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy, creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while bringing it into the present. Jury member Jenah Thornborrow, stated that ‘Twin has struggled to revitalize its downtown. This project utilized history to tell a story” said Idaho Smart Growth in the award announcement. The food court is open seven days a week with most of the restaurants open at the same time. The building itself has served numerous roles and was last a thrift store before being transformed into one of Twin Fall's newest dining experiences. According to their website, Idaho Smart Growth provides a number of programs and works with various communities across the state to help them develop into safe, attractive, and economically robust places for people to live.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Does Idaho Have a Christmas Tree Shortage? Get the Scoop

I think the simple answer in Idaho is no. If you Google Christmas tree shortages, you get stories from across America and around the globe. One of my favorite publications this week suggested the shortage was especially acute in the northwest because of a poor summer in Washington and Oregon, however. I know from experience a great many of our local trees are cut in Washington.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

How the State of Idaho Stole Christmas

Leave it to the government to close a gift shop just before Christmas. This year, I decided I wanted to send Idaho-centered gifts to the family. I made my first stop at a popular restaurant, which has a gift shop. You can buy local sauces and outdoor-themed travel mugs and clothing. There wasn’t much on the shelves, aside from some children’s pajamas and some bear paw slippers. I noticed some of the wait staff wearing hooded sweatshirts and inquired how I could buy some. I was given a web address. When I got home, I looked up the gift shop. It sells gift cards. For use when dining. It won’t help relatives who live two-thousand miles away.
IDAHO STATE
Entertainment
Photography
Visual Art
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Walmart Shopping in Southern Idaho Just Got Easier

Do you want it overnight? Your wish may be granted. Walmart is building a new fulfillment center just 3 hours from Twin Falls. The Salt Lake City location will be stuffed with various items you may not always find immediately on the shelf of the local store. Walmart is stepping up its game to challenge Amazon, which has a fulfillment center in the Treasure Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
wtae.com

Bright flying objects over evening skies identified

A bird? A plane? Or perhaps a chain of sorts... If you caught a glimpse of the skies over our region Saturday evening at just the right moment, you may have witnessed what appeared to be a string of lights streaking over Southwestern Pennsylvania. It wasn't Santa Claus taking his...
ASTRONOMY
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Captures ‘God’s Beauty’ in Gorgeous Sunset Photo

Among the star-studded cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” you won’t find a more authentic actor than Forrie J. Smith. Smith is a real deal, been there and done that cowboy who adds a layer of authenticity to the show. The “Yellowstone” star grew up on a cattle ranch and knows all the ends and outs of the cowboy life. He was also a rodeo star in his youth and that also shows up every time he appears on screen. Some of the framed photos and medals you see inside the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse are Smith’s actual possessions.
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

