Overcoming humidity-induced swelling of graphene oxide-based hydrogen membranes using charge-compensating nanodiamonds

By Guoji Huang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGraphene oxide (GO) can form ultrapermeable and ultraselective membranes that are promising for various gas separation applications, including hydrogen purification. However, GO films lose their attractive separation properties in humid conditions. Here we show that incorporating positively charged nanodiamonds (ND+s) into GO nanolaminates leads to humidity-resistant, yet high-performing, membranes. While native...

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
Optimal ferrofluids for magnetic cooling devices

Superior passive cooling technologies are urgently required to tackle device overheating, consequent performance degradation, and service life reduction. Magnetic cooling, governed by the thermomagnetic convection of a ferrofluid, is a promising emerging passive heat transfer technology to meet these challenges. Hence, we studied the performance metrics, non-dimensional parameters, and thermomagnetic cooling performance of various ferrite and metal-based ferrofluids. The magnetic pressure, friction factor, power transfer, and exergy loss were determined to predict the performance of such cooling devices. We also investigated the significance of the magnetic properties of the nanoparticles used in the ferrofluid on cooling performance. Î³-Fe2O3, Fe3O4, and CoFe2O4 nanoparticles exhibited superior cooling performance among ferrite-based ferrofluids. FeCo nanoparticles had the best cooling performance for the case of metallic ferrofluids. The saturation magnetization of the magnetic nanoparticles is found to be a significant parameter to enhance heat transfer and heat load cooling. These results can be used to select the optimum magnetic nanoparticle-based ferrofluid for a specific magnetic cooling device application.
Consolidation of agricultural land can contribute to agricultural sustainability in China

China's agricultural sector is dominated by smallholder farms, which mostly exhibit relatively low nutrient use efficiency, low agricultural income and substantial non-point-source pollution. Here we assess the spatial feasibility and cost-effectiveness of agricultural land consolidation in China by integrating data from over 40,000 rural surveys, ecological modelling and geostatistical analysis. We found that 86% of Chinese croplands could be consolidated to establish a large-scale farming regime with an average field size greater than 16"‰ha. This would result in a 59% and 91% increase in knowledge exchange and machinery use, respectively, contributing to a 24% reduction in total nitrogen input, an 18% increase in nitrogen use efficiency and a 39% reduction in labour requirement, while doubling labour income. Despite requiring a one-time investment of approximate US$370 billion for land consolidation, total agricultural profits would double due to agricultural production costs being halved.
Sources of confidence in value-based choice

Confidence, the subjective estimate of decision quality, is a cognitive process necessary for learning from mistakes and guiding future actions. The origins of confidence judgments resulting from economic decisions remain unclear. We devise a task and computational framework that allowed us to formally tease apart the impact of various sources of confidence in value-based decisions, such as uncertainty emerging from encoding and decoding operations, as well as the interplay between gaze-shift dynamics and attentional effort. In line with canonical decision theories, trial-to-trial fluctuations in the precision of value encoding impact economic choice consistency. However, this uncertainty has no influence on confidence reports. Instead, confidence is associated with endogenous attentional effort towards choice alternatives and down-stream noise in the comparison process. These findings provide an explanation for confidence (miss)attributions in value-guided behaviour, suggesting mechanistic influences of endogenous attentional states for guiding decisions and metacognitive awareness of choice certainty.
Maximizing quantum discord from interference in multi-port fiber beamsplitters

Fourth-order interference is an information processing primitive for photonic quantum technologies, as it forms the basis of photonic controlled-logic gates, entangling measurements, and can be used to produce quantum correlations. Here, using classical weak coherent states as inputs, we study fourth-order interference in 4"‰Ã—"‰4 multi-port beam splitters built within multi-core optical fibers, and show that quantum correlations, in the form of geometric quantum discord, can be controlled and maximized by adjusting the intensity ratio between the two inputs. Though these states are separable, they maximize the geometric discord in some instances, and can be a resource for protocols such as remote state preparation. This should contribute to the exploitation of quantum correlations in future telecommunication networks, in particular in those that exploit spatially structured fibers.
Nanodiamonds are key to efficient hydrogen purification

Nanodiamonds may be tiny, but they can help with one of the biggest problems facing humanity today: Climate change. Hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel, leaves nothing but water when consumed. Many countries view hydrogen as a way to a zero-carbon future, but switching to a hydrogen economy requires its production to be much more affordable than it is now.
Trade-offs and design principles in the spatial organization of catalytic particles

Catalytic particles are spatially organized in a number of biological systems across different length scales, from enzyme complexes to metabolically coupled cells. Despite operating on different scales, these systems all feature localized reactions involving partially hindered diffusive transport, which is determined by the collective arrangement of the catalysts. Yet it remains largely unexplored how different arrangements affect the interplay between the reaction and transport dynamics, which ultimately determines the flux through the reaction pathway. Here we show that two fundamental trade-offs arise, the first between efficient inter-catalyst transport and the depletion of substrate, and the second between steric confinement of intermediate products and the accessibility of catalysts to substrate. We use a model reaction pathway to characterize the general design principles for the arrangement of catalysts that emerge from the interplay of these trade-offs. We find that the question of optimal catalyst arrangements generalizes the well-known Thomson problem of electrostatics.
Quantum optics of soliton microcombs

Soliton microcombs-phase-locked microcavity frequency combs-have become the foundation of several classical technologies in integrated photonics, including spectroscopy, LiDAR and optical computing. Despite the predicted multimode entanglement across the comb, experimental study of the quantum optics of the soliton microcomb has been elusive. In this work we use second-order photon correlations to study the underlying quantum processes of soliton microcombs in an integrated silicon carbide microresonator. We show that a stable temporal lattice of solitons can isolate a multimode below-threshold Gaussian state from any admixture of coherent light, and predict that all-to-all entanglement can be realized for the state. Our work opens a pathway toward a soliton-based multimode quantum resource.
Passivation of miniature microwave coplanar waveguides using a thin film fluoropolymer electret

The insertion losses of miniature gold/silicon-on-insulator (SOI) coplanar waveguides (CPW) are rendered low, stable, and light insensitive when covered with a thin film (95Â nm) fluoropolymer deposited by a trifluoromethane (CHF3) plasma. Microwave characterization (0"“50Â GHz) of the CPWs indicates that the fluoropolymer stabilizes a hydrogen-passivated silicon surface between the CPW tracks. The hydrophobic nature of the fluoropolymer acts as a humidity barrier, meaning that the underlying intertrack silicon surfaces do not re-oxidize over time-something that is known to increase losses. In addition, the fluoropolymer thin film also renders the CPW insertion losses insensitive to illumination with white light (2400Â lx)-something potentially advantageous when using optical microscopy observations during microwave measurements. Capacitance"“voltage (CV) measurements of gold/fluoropolymer/silicon metal"“insulator-semiconductor (MIS) capacitors indicate that the fluoropolymer is an electret-storing positive charge. The experimental results suggest that the stored positive charge in the fluoropolymer electret and charge trapping influence surface-associated losses in CPW-MIS device modelling supports this. Finally, and on a practical note, the thin fluoropolymer film is easily pierced by commercial microwave probes and does not adhere to them-facilitating the repeatable and reproducible characterization of microwave electronic circuitry passivated by thin fluoropolymer.
Specialising neural network potentials for accurate properties and application to the mechanical response of titanium

Large scale atomistic simulations provide direct access to important materials phenomena not easily accessible to experiments or quantum mechanics-based calculation approaches. Accurate and efficient interatomic potentials are the key enabler, but their development remains a challenge for complex materials and/or complex phenomena. Machine learning potentials, such as the Deep Potential (DP) approach, provide robust means to produce general purpose interatomic potentials. Here, we provide a methodology for specialising machine learning potentials for high fidelity simulations of complex phenomena, where general potentials do not suffice. As an example, we specialise a general purpose DP method to describe the mechanical response of two allotropes of titanium (in addition to other defect, thermodynamic and structural properties). The resulting DP correctly captures the structures, energies, elastic constants and Î³-lines of Ti in both the HCP and BCC structures, as well as properties such as dislocation core structures, vacancy formation energies, phase transition temperatures, and thermal expansion. The DP thus enables direct atomistic modelling of plastic and fracture behaviour of Ti. The approach to specialising DP interatomic potential, DPspecX, for accurate reproduction of properties of interest "X", is general and extensible to other systems and properties.
A shortcut to the thermodynamic limit for quantum many-body calculations of metals

Computationally efficient and accurate quantum mechanical approximations to solve the many-electron SchrÃ¶dinger equation are crucial for computational materials science. Methods such as coupled cluster theory show potential for widespread adoption if computational cost bottlenecks can be removed. For example, extremely dense k-point grids are required to model long-range electronic correlation effects, particularly for metals. Although these grids can be made more effective by averaging calculations over an offset (or twist angle), the resultant cost in time for coupled cluster theory is prohibitive. We show here that a single special twist angle can be found using the transition structure factor, which provides the same benefit as twist averaging with one or two orders of magnitude reduction in computational time. We demonstrate that this not only works for metal systems but also is applicable to a broader range of materials, including insulators and semiconductors.
Reply to: On the liquid"“liquid phase transition of dense hydrogen

Replying to V. V. Karasiev et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04078-x (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
Geometric deep learning on molecular representations

Geometric deep learning (GDL) is based on neural network architectures that incorporate and process symmetry information. GDL bears promise for molecular modelling applications that rely on molecular representations with different symmetry properties and levels of abstraction. This Review provides a structured and harmonized overview of molecular GDL, highlighting its applications in drug discovery, chemical synthesis prediction and quantum chemistry. It contains an introduction to the principles of GDL, as well as relevant molecular representations, such as molecular graphs, grids, surfaces and strings, and their respective properties. The current challenges for GDL in the molecular sciences are discussed, and a forecast of future opportunities is attempted.
Reversal of the magnetoelectric effect at a ferromagnetic metal/ferroelectric interface induced by metal oxidation

Multiferroic materials composed of ferromagnetic and ferroelectric components are interesting for technological applications due to sizable magnetoelectric coupling allowing the control of magnetic properties by electric fields. Due to being compatible with the silicon-based technology, HfO2-based ferroelectrics could serve as a promising component in the composite multiferroics. Recently, a strong charge-mediated magnetoelectric coupling has been predicted for a Ni/HfO2 multiferroic heterostructure. Here, using density functional theory calculations, we systematically study the effects of the interfacial oxygen stoichiometry relevant to experiments on the magnetoelectric effect at the Ni/HfO2 interface. We demonstrate that the magnetoelectric effect is very sensitive to the interface stoichiometry and is reversed if an oxidized Ni monolayer is formed at the interface. The reversal of the magnetoelectric effect is driven by a strong Niâˆ’O bonding producing exchange-split polarization-sensitive antibonding states at the Fermi energy. We argue that the predicted reversal of the magnetoelectric effect is typical for other 3d ferromagnetic metals, such as Co and Fe, where the metal-oxide antibonding states have an opposite spin polarization compared to that in the pristine ferromagnetic metals. Our results provide an important insight into the mechanism of the interfacial magnetoelectric coupling, which is essential for the physics and application of multiferroic heterostructures.
An empirical investigation on the correlation between solar cell cracks and hotspots

In recent years, solar cell cracks have been a topic of interest to industry because of their impact on performance deterioration. Therefore, in this work, we investigate the correlation of four crack modes and their effects on the temperature of the solar cell, well known as hotspot. We divided the crack modes to crack free (mode 1), micro-crack (mode 2), shaded area (mode 3), and breakdown (mode 4). Using a dataset of 12 different solar cell samples, we have found that there are no hotspots detected for a solar cell affected by modes 1 or 2. However, we discovered that the solar cell is likely to have hotspots if affected by crack mode 3 or 4, with an expected increase in the temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 100\(^\circ \)C. Additionally, we have noticed that an increase in the shading ratio in solar cells can cause severe hotspots. For this reason, we observed that the worst-case scenario for a hotspot to develop is at shading ratios of 40% to 60%, with an identified increase in the cell temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 105\(^\circ \)C.
Understanding X-ray absorption spectra by means of descriptors and machine learning algorithms

X-ray absorption near-edge structure (XANES) spectra are the fingerprint of the local atomic and electronic structures around the absorbing atom. However, the quantitative analysis of these spectra is not straightforward. Even with the most recent advances in this area, for a given spectrum, it is not clear a priori which structural parameters can be refined and how uncertainties should be estimated. Here, we present an alternative concept for the analysis of XANES spectra, which is based on machine learning algorithms and establishes the relationship between intuitive descriptors of spectra, such as edge position, intensities, positions, and curvatures of minima and maxima on the one hand, and those related to the local atomic and electronic structure which are the coordination numbers, bond distances and angles and oxidation state on the other hand. This approach overcoms the problem of the systematic difference between theoretical and experimental spectra. Furthermore, the numerical relations can be expressed in analytical formulas providing a simple and fast tool to extract structural parameters based on the spectral shape. The methodology was successfully applied to experimental data for the multicomponent Fe:SiO2 system and reference iron compounds, demonstrating the high prediction quality for both the theoretical validation sets and experimental data.
Experimental critical quantum metrology with the Heisenberg scaling

Critical quantum metrology, which exploits quantum critical systems as probes to estimate a physical parameter, has gained increasing attention recently. However, the critical quantum metrology with a continuous quantum phase transition (QPT) is experimentally challenging since a continuous QPT only occurs at the thermodynamic limit. Here, we propose an adiabatic scheme on a perturbed Ising spin model with a first-order QPT. By introducing a small transverse magnetic field, we can not only encode an unknown parameter in the ground state but also tune the energy gap to control the evolution time of the adiabatic passage. Moreover, we experimentally implement the critical quantum metrology scheme using nuclear magnetic resonance techniques and show that at the critical point the precision achieves the Heisenberg scaling as 1/T. As a theoretical proposal and experimental implementation of the adiabatic scheme of critical quantum metrology and its advantages of easy implementation, inherent robustness against decays and tunable energy gap, our adiabatic scheme is promising for exploring potential applications of critical quantum metrology on various physical systems.
Hyperbolic optics and superlensing in room-temperature KTN from self-induced k-space topological transitions

A hyperbolic medium will transfer super-resolved optical waveforms with no distortion, support negative refraction, superlensing, and harbor nontrivial topological photonic phases. Evidence of hyperbolic effects is found in periodic and resonant systems for weakly diffracting beams, in metasurfaces, and even naturally in layered systems. At present, an actual hyperbolic propagation requires the use of metamaterials, a solution that is accompanied by constraints on wavelength, geometry, and considerable losses. We show how nonlinearity can transform a bulk KTN perovskite into a broadband 3D hyperbolic substance for visible light, manifesting negative refraction and superlensing at room-temperature. The phenomenon is a consequence of giant electro-optic response to the electric field generated by the thermal diffusion of photogenerated charges. Results open new scenarios in the exploration of enhanced light-matter interaction and in the design of broadband photonic devices.
Homo-composition and hetero-structure nanocomposite Pnma BiSeS - Pnnm BiSeS with high thermoelectric performance

Nanocomposite engineering decouples the transport of phonons and electrons. This usually involves the in-situ formation or ex-situ addition of nanoparticles to a material matrix with hetero-composition and hetero-structure (heC-heS) interfaces or hetero-composition and homo-structure (heC-hoS) interfaces. Herein, a quasi homo-composition and hetero-structure (hoC-heS) nanocomposite consisting of Pnma Bi2SeS2 - Pnnm Bi2SeS2 is obtained through a Br dopant-induced phase transition, providing a coherent interface between the Pnma matrix and Pnnm second phase due to the slight structural difference between the two phases. This hoC-heS nanocomposite demonstrates a significant reduction in lattice thermal conductivity (~0.40"‰W"‰mâˆ’1 Kâˆ’1) and an enhanced power factor (7.39 Î¼W cmâˆ’1 Kâˆ’2). Consequently, a record high figure-of-merit ZTmax"‰="‰1.12 (at 773"‰K) and a high average figure-of-merit ZTave"‰="‰0.72 (in the range of 323"“773"‰K) are achieved. This work provides a general strategy for synergistically tuning electrical and thermal transport properties by designing hoC-heS nanocomposites through a dopant-induced phase transition.
Quantitative modeling of carcinogenesis induced by single beams or mixtures of space radiations using targeted and non-targeted effects

Ionizing radiations encountered by astronauts on deep space missions produce biological damage by two main mechanisms: (1) Targeted effects (TE) due to direct traversals of cells by ionizing tracks. (2) Non-targeted effects (NTE) caused by release of signals from directly hit cells. The combination of these mechanisms generates non-linear dose response shapes, which need to be modeled quantitatively to predict health risks from space exploration. Here we used a TE"‰+"‰NTE model to analyze data on APC(1638N/+) mouse tumorigenesis induced by space-relevant doses of protons, 4He, 12C, 16O, 28Si or 56Fe ions, or Î³ rays. A customized weighted Negative Binomial distribution was used to describe the radiation type- and dose-dependent data variability. This approach allowed detailed quantification of dose"“response shapes, NTE- and TE-related model parameters, and radiation quality metrics (relative biological effectiveness, RBE, and radiation effects ratio, RER, relative to Î³ rays) for each radiation type. Based on the modeled responses for each radiation type, we predicted the tumor yield for a Mars-mission-relevant mixture of these radiations, using the recently-developed incremental effect additivity (IEA) synergy theory. The proposed modeling approach can enhance current knowledge about quantification of space radiation quality effects, dose response shapes, and ultimately the health risks for astronauts.
