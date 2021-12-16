ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronic electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves via deep-red light transduced by an implanted organic photocapacitor

By Malin SilverÃ¥ Ejneby
Cover picture for the articleImplantable devices for the wireless modulation of neural tissue need to be designed for reliability, safety and reduced invasiveness. Here we report chronic electrical stimulation of the sciatic nerve in rats by an implanted organic electrolytic photocapacitor that transduces deep-red light into electrical signals. The photocapacitor relies on commercially available semiconducting...

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
Full-thickness macular hole formation in proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Twenty-one consecutive patients (21 eyes) having proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and fibrovascular proliferation (FVP) with optical coherence tomography (OCT) available before and after full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) formation were retrospectively reviewed. Four types of FTMH formation pathways in PDR were identified and were quite different from those in idiopathic conditions. The activity, severity and locations of FVP varied in PDR eyes destined to develop FTMHs.Â Type 1 was characterized by epiretinal membrane (ERM) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT) inducing foveoschisis, intraretinal cysts or foveal detachment, followed by formation of a FTMH or macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD). In type 2, ERM and/or FVP induced lamellar macular hole (LMH) with foveoschisis, followed by the formation of FTMH or MHRD. Type 3 was characterized by the initial tractional retinal detachment (TRD) with foveal cysts and/or foveoschisis and the subsequent formation of MHRD. Type 4 was characterized by TRD associated with foveal thinning, ensued by the formation of MHRD. The severity of FVP was grade 2 in 66.7% of eyes in both types 1 and 4, and grade 3 in 75% of eyes in type 3 while the severity of FVP was more evenly distributed in type 2.
Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
Differential modulation of subthalamic projection neurons by short-term and long-term electrical stimulation in physiological and parkinsonian conditions

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is one of the best targets for therapeutic deep brain stimulation (DBS) to control motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease. However, the precise circuitry underlying the effects of STN-DBS remains unclear. To understand how electrical stimulation affects STN projection neurons, we used a retrograde viral vector (AAV-retro-hSyn-eGFP) to label STN neurons projecting to the substantia nigra pars reticulata (SNr) (STNâˆ’SNr neurons) or the globus pallidus interna (GPi) (STNâˆ’GPi neurons) in mice, and performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings from these projection neurons in ex vivo brain slices. We found that STNâˆ’SNr neurons exhibited stronger responses to depolarizing stimulation than STNâˆ’GPi neurons. In most STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons, inhibitory synaptic inputs predominated over excitatory inputs and electrical stimulation at 20"“130"‰Hz inhibited these neurons in the short term; its longer-term effects varied. 6-OHDA lesion of the nigrostriatal dopaminergic pathway significantly reduced inhibitory synaptic inputs in STNâˆ’GPi neurons, but did not change synaptic inputs in STNâˆ’SNr neurons; it enhanced short-term electrical-stimulation-induced inhibition in STNâˆ’SNr neurons but reversed the effect of short-term electrical stimulation on the firing rate in STNâˆ’GPi neurons from inhibitory to excitatory; in both STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons, it increased the inhibition but attenuated the enhancement of firing rate induced by long-term electrical stimulation. Our results suggest that STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons differ in their synaptic inputs, their responses to electrical stimulation, and their modification under parkinsonian conditions; STNâˆ’GPi neurons may play important roles in both the pathophysiology and therapeutic treatment of Parkinson's disease.
#Organic Electronics#Ito#Ping#Access Options#Supplementary Information#Krames#P H Rezai#Carrara S Iniewski
Reply to 'Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data'; 'Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy'

You have full access to this article via your institution. We are pleased that Alwan et al. and Damkier et al. have responded to our call for a review of our Consensus Statement (Bauer, A. Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). We welcome the support of Alwan et al. (Alwan, S. et al. Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00606-x (2021)2) and Damkier et al. (Damkier, P. et al. Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy. Nat Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00605-y (2021)3) for a focused research effort to further investigate prenatal exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) as a risk factor for adverse reproductive and neurodevelopmental outcomes.3.
A deep generative model for molecule optimization via one fragment modification

Molecule optimization is a critical step in drug development to improve the desired properties of drug candidates through chemical modification. We have developed a novel deep generative model, Modof, over molecular graphs for molecule optimization. Modof modifies a given molecule through the prediction of a single site of disconnection at the molecule and the removal and/or addition of fragments at that site. A pipeline of multiple, identical Modof models is implemented into Modof-pipe to modify an input molecule at multiple disconnection sites. Here we show that Modof-pipe is able to retain major molecular scaffolds, allow controls over intermediate optimization steps and better constrain molecule similarities. Modof-pipe outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on benchmark datasets. Without molecular similarity constraints, Modof-pipe achieves 81.2% improvement in the octanol"“water partition coefficient, penalized by synthetic accessibility and ring size, and 51.2%, 25.6% and 9.2% improvement if the optimized molecules are at least 0.2, 0.4 and 0.6 similar to those before optimization, respectively. Modof-pipe is further enhanced into Modof-pipem to allow modification of one molecule to multiple optimized ones. Modof-pipem achieves additional performance improvement, at least 17.8% better than Modof-pipe.
Effects of sub-threshold transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation on cerebral blood flow

Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has shown promise as a non-invasive alternative to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) with implantable devices, which has been used to treat drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. Prior work has used functional MRI to investigate the brain response to taVNS, and more recent work has also demonstrated potential therapeutic effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS in rheumatoid arthritis. However, no studies to date have measured the effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS on cerebral blood flow (CBF). The objective of this study was to determine whether high-frequency (20Â kHz) sub-threshold taVNS induces significant changes in CBF, a promising metric for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) MRI scans were performed on 20 healthy subjects in a single-blind placebo-controlled repeated measures experimental design. The ASL scans were performed before and after 15Â min of either sub-threshold taVNS treatment or a sham control. taVNS induced significant changes in CBF in the superior posterior cerebellum that were largely localized to bilateral Crus I and Crus II. Post hoc analyses showed that the changes were driven by a treatment-related decrease in CBF. Fifteen minutes of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS can induce sustained CBF decreases in the bilateral posterior cerebellum in a cohort of healthy subjects. This study lays the foundation for future studies in clinical populations, and also supports the use of ASL measures of CBF for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS.
Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
Improving customer decisions in web-based e-commerce through guerrilla modding

The provisioning of information about product attributes in e-commerce environments is today left entirely to owners of online platforms. Product transparency in online stores can be increased by client-side enrichment of retailer Web pages. The e-commerce share of global retail sales has more than doubled in the years 2016"“2020 and...
Molecular transducers and the cardiometabolic benefits of exercise

Physical activity stimulates tissue crosstalk and provides powerful protection against cardiometabolic disease. This past year, several studies have expanded our knowledge of the secreted molecules regulated by physical activity, uncovered new circuits of cell and tissue crosstalk and provided fundamental insights into the mechanisms that underlie the cardiometabolic benefits of exercise.
Relation of hypertension with episodic primary headaches and chronic primary headaches in population of Rafsanjan cohort study

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH as well as HTN-EPH correlation in our population. A sample of Rafsanjan population (10,000 individuals) entered the cohort study, as one of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN). We compared the frequency of HTN categories in CPH and EPH cases with a normal population. Out of 9933 participants (46.6% males and 53.4% females) about 29% had EPH and 7.5% had CPH. HTN was found in 24.27% of EPH cases and 31.98% of CPH cases. HTN was also found to be associated with EPH and CPH in the crude model. Two Categories of HTN (Long controlled and uncontrolled) were not associated with EPH. On the other hand, CPH showed associations with all of the HTN categories. After included all variables and confounders, EPH and CPH had association with HTN without any considerable changes. There is strong HTN-EPH as well as HTN-CPH correlations in the studied population.
Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Analysis of cytokines in the aqueous humor during intravitreal Ranibizumab treatment of diabetic macular edema

This study aimed to analyze the concentrations of VEGF, b-FGF, TNF, interleukin (IL)-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and IL-12 in the aqueous humor of patients with diabetic macular edema with and without peripheral retinal ischemia and to ascertain the changes in the levels of these molecules during treatment with ranibizumab. A therapeutic, prospective, randomized interventional study was carried out. Twenty-four eyes from 24 patients were studied and divided into 3 groups. Group 1 (9 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema without peripheral ischemia. Group 2 (10 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema with peripheral ischemia. Group 3 (5 eyes), the control group, included patients without systemic and/or eye diseases. Patients in Groups 1 and 2 received 3 intravitreal injections of 2Â mg/0.05Â ml ranibizumab at an interval of approximately 30Â days. Before administering the injections, the aqueous humor was collected. In the control group, aqueous humor was collected before facetectomy. During treatment, the median IL-6 concentration significantly increased in Group 1 but showed a slight but not significant decrease in Group 2. Interleukin 8 levels were significantly different at the end of treatment compared to the beginning in Groups 1 and 2. TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 levels were practically unchanged in both groups. VEGF was significantly reduced at the end of the study in Groups 1 and 2. B-FGF was not detected in most of the studied patients, and in those with detectable levels, there was no significant variation. There was a significant increase in the median level of interleukin 6 in the group without ischemia and a significant decrease in VEGF in both groups. The cytokines TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 did not show significant variation.
Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies for medulloblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
Renal denervation: basic and clinical evidence

Renal nerves have critical roles in regulating blood pressure and fluid volume, and their dysfunction is closely related with cardiovascular diseases. Renal nerves are composed of sympathetic efferent and sensory afferent nerves. Activation of the efferent renal sympathetic nerves induces renin secretion, sodium absorption, and increased renal vascular resistance, which lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention. Afferent renal sensory nerves, which are densely innervated in the renal pelvic wall, project to the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus in the brain to modulate sympathetic outflow to the periphery, including the heart, kidneys, and arterioles. The effects of renal denervation on the cardiovascular system are mediated by both efferent denervation and afferent denervation. The first half of this review focuses on basic research using animal models of hypertension and heart failure, and addresses the therapeutic effects of renal denervation for hypertension and heart failure, including underlying mechanisms. The second half of this review focuses on clinical research related to catheter-based renal denervation in patients with hypertension. Randomized sham-controlled trials using second-generation devices, endovascular radiofrequency-based devices and ultrasound-based devices are reviewed and their results are assessed. This review summarizes the basic and clinical evidence of renal denervation to date, and discusses future prospects and potential developments in renal denervation therapy for cardiovascular diseases.
Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
