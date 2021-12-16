People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLockton hired Rob Deming as Account Executive in Minneapolis. Deming will partner with clients to develop successful...

Navigating 'The Great Resignation'

It’s frequently called “The Great Resignation,” the mass exodus of millions of employees leaving their jobs in recent months. How companies are finding opportunities and developing strategies to attract and keep workers during this period, also deemed, “The Great Reshuffling,” were part of a Table of Experts panel discussion, sponsored by Deloitte LLP and the Denver Business Journal. Chris Schmidt, Managing Partner for the Denver office of Deloitte LLP, moderated the virtual roundtable that was introduced by Kevin Pitts, Market President and Publisher of the Denver Business Journal. Local tech CEOs on the panel included Josh Disbrow, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Aytu BioPharma (AYTU); Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO, Evolve; John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO, Maxwell; and Thomas Sandgaard, chairman of the board, president and CEO, Zynex Medical (ZYXI). The four companies were among the nine Colorado organizations named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list this year. The list ranks the fastest-growing tech startups in the nation based on three-year revenue growth rate (2017-2020).
San Jose-based Cohesity is eyeing going public in the new year

Cohesity Inc. has reportedly hired bankers for an initial public offering next year that could value the company at between $5 billion and $10 billion. The San Jose data management company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on an offering, Bloomberg reported. Cohesity could file its IPO paperwork as early as this week, according to the report.
Subaru of America adds to executive team

Subaru of America, Inc. has named Renee Rhem, vice president of customer advocacy, to its executive team. Rhem oversees the Subaru customer experience across all channels, working to maintain customer and brand loyalty and equip dealerships to resolve customer issues. As a member of the executive team, she now reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.
Chico's signs on as first fashion partner for Walmart's delivery-as-a-service platform

Just in time for the last-minute Christmas shopping rush, Chico’s FAS has signed on to offer customers across its brand portfolio Walmart-GoLocal-/default.aspx" target="_blank" rel="noopener">delivery in as little as two hours as the first fashion customer of Walmart’s GoLocal delivery-as-a-service platform. The option is available now in Chicago and...
Fiserv commits $1 million to Atlanta center for Black entrepreneurs

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship scored a $1 million donation and partnership as it ramps up programming after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. Global financial technology company Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) is the latest corporate giant to support the center, which helps Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and networking. The Russell Center has raised more than $34 million from about 48 partners to build out its facilities and resources, CEO Jay Bailey said.
This ticketing startup is moving to Denver and donating all of its profits to charity

The Australia-based startup is focused on rerouting event booking fees to charitable causes, primarily focused on children and education. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Largest Central Ohio MBA Programs

Thinking of adding an MBA to your resume? We rank Central Ohio's MBA programs by student enrollment, with information on admission requirements and available programs. Information is provided by school representatives via an online survey and could not be independently verified.
Six takeaways from great customer service experiences

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Every business, no matter what industry they’re in, needs customers to survive. From targeting their ideal customers to creating loyal fans, everything a business does needs to revolve around the customer experience. In order for business leaders to provide the best experience possible, they need to listen to their customers, analyze them and learn from them. Every customer interaction — good or bad — offers businesses a chance to learn something new.
These Mass. companies saw the biggest stock gains in 2021

Moderna Inc. may have delivered hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccinations around the globe in 2021, but the Cambridge drugmaker can't claim the title of Massachusetts' biggest stock gainer of 2021. No, that claim belongs to a company that's perhaps best-known as the publisher of old-fashioned books: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt...
Birmingham startup ClearMIND nabs over $1 million in funding

A local startup and Alabama Launchpad winner has secured over $1 million in funding. ClearMIND, formerly known as Lucid Living Solutions, won $50,000 in 2020 in the concept category of Alabama Launchpad in 2020.
Lifetime Achievement: Robert Webster, 'The Flu Hunter' of St. Jude

Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
CVS Health invests nearly $12M in Austin affordable housing

An investment from health care giant CVS is helping to erect an affordable housing project in North Austin designed to help those experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. As one executive explained, housing is one of the biggest determinants of health: "When someone doesn’t have this basic need met, their day-to-day challenges and priorities become trying to simply navigate and solve for the daily complications of homelessness." Click through to read more about the investment by CVS and the project itself.
Grow, extract, formulate: Ounce of Hope's indoor aquaponic cannabis farm

Ounce of Hope, a local CBD boutique, opened its first store in 2019 at 553 Cooper St. In November, a second store opened at 5101 Sanderlin Ave. About a year and a half ago, Ounce of Hope's owner Collin Bercier opened an indoor aquaponic cannabis farm. The farm is located at 4114 Delp St. and is open for tours.
Marketing students learn firsthand

Ken Hardy, salesman for Southern Copier, visited marketing classes at Central High School recently to help students review for their upcoming Customer Service and Sales Certification. He discussed careers in sales, the importance of taking care of the customer, sales quotas, closing the sale and how to become a better salesperson.
Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean-themed cafe to open next year in RBC Gateway

A Mediterranean-themed café from award-winning, local chef Gavin Kaysen will open next year in the RBC Gateway, a 37-story, multi-use tower currently under construction. Kaysen is also planning a full-service restaurant and bar that will launch alongside the opening of the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. The hotel, along with the building's developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, are partnering with the chef on both dining options.
How Cambridge Innovation Center's Covid policies helped boost its business

When the Cambridge Innovation Center decided to implement new Covid policies for vaccines and testing, the innovation-focused shared workspace company braced for a potential hit to its business. Ten weeks after the announcement, it’s seen less than half of a percent of its clients leave across its five U.S. workspaces...
6 keys to building the perfect audience for your company’s message

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. No matter what industry you’re in, making sales in today’s business climate requires the ability to not only share high-quality content and persuasive marketing but to target the right audience to share your message with. You can create the best content in your field, but if you’re sharing it with people who aren’t interested, you’ll just be making noise instead of making sales.
Victor Wise Joins Total Seal as Director of Quality

Total Seal Piston Rings, a manufacturer of high-performance piston rings, has announced Victor Wise as its new Director of Quality. Wise is a quality professional, having worked in various aspects of the profession, with over 15 years of management involvement. His experience includes aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and commercial. His achievements have been in management, as well as a quality engineer, consultant, auditor, inspection and other positions. He holds a certificate as a lead auditor, as well as an internal auditor for quality standards.
