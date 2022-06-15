The 7 best compression socks for runners, seniors, and anyone looking to improve circulation

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

SB Sox

Compression socks are one of those garments that seem gimmicky but science actually backs up their biggest claimed benefit: Improving your circulation .

"Compression socks help the vascular system move blood and other fluids, which can help manage swelling and inflammation," Jenelle Deatherage , a physical therapist at the UW Health Sports Rehabilitation Clinic, told Insider.

At their foundation, compression socks work by squeezing the walls of the veins and leg tissues to help blood work its way against gravity to the heart. The compression also improves the flow of lymph fluid , which helps remove cellular waste and circulates bacteria-fighting white blood cells throughout your body.

Deatherage added that several categories of people may benefit from wearing compression socks, including athletes who could look to enhance their workouts. This is especially true for runners .

To help narrow down what's available, we tested dozens of styles across brands like Swiftwick , CEP, and Sockwell. Our guide features socks that provide great comfort, are relatively durable, and are fit to wear in a variety of situations. You'll also find answers to a few FAQs , insight into how we test compression socks , and suggestions for the best way to wear them , at the end of this guide.

Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests fitness products here .

Here are the best compression socks:

Best overall: CEP Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0, from $41.96 on Amazon

Whether you are a runner or just someone who wants to relieve lower leg ailments, the CEP Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0 provides all-day comfort.

Best budget: SB Sox Lite Compression Socks, $10.95 on Amazon

The SB Sox Lite Compression Socks are the least expensive pair in our guide, yet they stay up and provide reliable comfort.

Best circulation support: Sockwell Elevation Graduated Compression Socks, $26.95 on REI

If you experience circulation problems due to chronic health issues, the Sockwell Elevation Graduated Compression Socks may be your best bet for achieving leg comfort.

Best for post-workout: Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks, from $40.31 on Amazon

After running countless miles, slipping on a pair of Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks can decrease soreness and help your muscles recover.

Best for runners: Swiftkick Aspire Twelve, from $29.99 on Amazon

Swiftwick's Aspire Twelve help relieve muscle soreness and prevent or relieve shin splints — something any runner can appreciate.

Best for standing all day: Sockwell Circulator Graduated Compression Socks, from $26.99 on Amazon

If your job requires you to be on your feet for most of the day, give your lower legs a break with Sockwell's Circulator Graduated Compression Socks.

Best patterned: Vim & Vigr Graduated Compression Socks, $36 on Vim & Vigr

Vim & Vigr combines form and function with its fashion-forward compression socks that you'll just love to be seen in.

CEP

Best compression socks overall

Whether you are a runner or just someone who wants to relieve lower leg ailments, the CEP Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0 provides all-day comfort.

Pros: Incredibly comfortable, thinner, won't sag over the course of the day

Cons: Expensive, sizing can be tricky so be sure to measure before ordering

The CEP Progressive+ Compression Run Socks 2.0 (available in men's and women's sizes ) stand out from the other socks on our list due in large part to the fact they offer unparalleled comfort — and should be considered by anyone, despite a steep price tag.

The brand's parent company, Medi, has been producing medical compression products for over 70 years. The founder of CEP, who is an Ironman competitor, leveraged Medi's technical knowledge and designs for athletes.

Made of polyamide and nylon (60%), elastane (25%), and polypropylene (15%), CEP's socks offer precise 20-30mmHg graduated and consistent compression so they won't sag as the day goes on.

The Progressive+ 2.0 Socks also feature a halo top band that lands right below the knee. This keeps your socks in place and the front ribbing allows air to flow through to cool your skin's surface. Per CEP's website, the company offers a six-month guarantee that covers wearing the socks up to 150 times before the compression lessens.

These socks are recommended for anyone who suffers from shin splints, Achilles issues, or plantar fasciitis. They're also great for runners looking to rehab their leg after a long run or workout.

SB Sox

Best budget compression socks

The SB Sox Lite Compression Socks are the least expensive pair in our guide, yet they stay up and provide reliable comfort.

Pros: Inexpensive, relatively durable, snug fit

Cons: Available in just two sizes

Though the SB Sox Lite Compression Socks are about one-fifth the price of our top pick, they rival it in performance. These socks have a graduated compression rating of 15-20mmHg, which is slightly less than the CEP socks but still supplies sufficient compression for blood circulation.

The socks are made of breathable and lightweight spandex and nylon, which helps to wick away sweat and moisture from your feet. SB Sox comes in 11 different colors and two sizes: S/M and L/XL.

Though they seem thinner and lighter than other picks on this list, SB Sox socks hold up well through numerous wears and washes. Plus, they provide a snug fit that doesn't feel too constricting. More sizing options would be welcome, though.

Sockwell

Best compression socks for circulation

If you experience circulation problems due to chronic health issues, the Sockwell Elevation Graduated Compression Socks may be your best bet for achieving leg comfort.

Pros: Lightweight, maintain their snugness all day long

Cons: The top of the sock might warp over time, only comes in two sizes

For people with venous or lymphatic issues in their legs, compression therapy can help move blood through the veins and tissue better, which in turn promotes healing and prevents ulcers and other issues. Compression stockings are one of the easier options to put on and less cumbersome than medical bandages, says a 2014 study in CMAJ .

The Sockwell Elevation Graduated Compression Socks (available in men's and women's sizes ) are made in the United States using bamboo rayon (31%), merino wool (31%), stretch nylon (30%), and spandex (8%). This combination helps with moisture management, thermoregulation, and odor control.

What's more, these are one of the firmer pairs from Sockwell offering compression of 20-30mmHg. A 2019 study analysis in BMC Geriatrics found elderly folks with chronic blood flow issues (venous insufficiency) and swollen legs who wore class 2 compression stockings (pressure between 20 and 30 mmHg) regularly were less likely to have leg ulcers come back compared to wearing lower compression class 1 stockings (pressure below 20 mmHg).

These Sockwell socks have four zones of graduated compression beginning at the ankles and moving up. Since the compression starts at the ankles, the toes remain comfortable. There are four colors for men to choose from and eight in the women's style.

Zensah

Best compression socks for post-workout

After running countless miles, slipping on a pair of Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks can decrease soreness and help your muscles recover.

Pros: Great for easing muscle soreness, cushioned bottom, durable, 4 sizes, 14 colors

Cons: Might not be tight enough for everyone's needs, long drying time

The Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks come in four sizes, which is helpful for ensuring you get the right fit — the appropriate sock size gives you the appropriate level of pressure. Constructed of 82% polyamide and 18% elastane, these socks feature ultra-zone ribbing which targets ankle and arch stabilization, which is ideal for runners with weaknesses in these areas.

The 200 needle count construction is designed to make the socks denser, durable, and reduce stretching over time. They're sweat-wicking, too, but don't tend to dry out very quicky, so are best worn in cooler weather. Zensah offers the socks in 14 colors, including Black, Heather Grey, and Neon Pink.

Amazon

Best compression socks for runners

Swiftwick's Aspire Twelve help relieve muscle soreness and prevent or relieve shin splints — something any runner can appreciate.

Pros: Offers comfortable compression for runners, promotes blood flow, helps relieve shin splints, and wicks away moisture

Cons: Can be difficult to put on

Swiftwick's compression socks run the gamut of everything from knee-high versions for those looking for full leg relief to no-show options for golfers. For runners, its Aspire Twelve socks are an excellent option to help relieve muscle soreness, prevent or care for shin splints, and provide stability and comfort.

Comprised of a blend of 43% nylon, 11% spandex, and 46% olefin, the Aspire Twelves don't just offer the benefits of compression but also help wick away moisture to keep your feet dry. They work well to keep on even after your run as you'll continue to reap the benefits of compression as you recover.

Sockwell

Best compression socks for standing all-day

If your job requires you to be on your feet for most of the day, give your lower legs a break with Sockwell's Circulator Graduated Compression Socks .

Pros: Good for reducing foot and ankle swelling, incredibly comfortable, inexpensive

Cons: Concerns about durability, socks may only come up to mid-calf in taller people

The Sockwell Circulator Graduated Compression Socks have a lot of the same features as our pick for best circulation, the Sockwell Elevation socks . They both have four zones of graduated compression from the ankle on up, which keeps the toes feeling comfortable, and each is made of a combination of spandex, bamboo rayon, stretch nylon, and merino wool.

But the main differences are that the Circulator socks have moderate compression (15-20mmHg) and cost a bit less ($30 per pair).

The Circulator socks only come in two sizes. but there are nine colors to choose from, including Black Stripe, Charcoal, Black Solid, and Port. Regardless of the size, the socks aren't very long, so they're best used for people with shorter builds.

Vim & Vigr

Best patterned compression socks

Vim & Vigr combines form and function with its fashion-forward compression socks that you'll just love to be seen in.

Pros: Stylish, comfortable, available for both men and women

Cons: Can get expensive

First and foremost, Vim & Vigr compression socks work . After all, no amount of aesthetic creativity would be able to make up for compression socks that don't do much by way of compressing. Luckily, that's not the case with these.

I'm particularly fond of Vim & Vigr's medical-grade compression level, which are designed with a Gradient Knitting Technology to help promote circulation in your calves. The socks feature a structured leg but a flexible toe and heel so that you're supported where you need it but still able to move. These socks offer moderate to firm compression, with somewhere between 20 and 30 mmHg depending on the style.

Regardless of your selection, however, you'll find that Vim & Vigr helps to prevent swelling in your legs, and alleviates pain and achiness. I found that these socks were just as helpful during runs as they were during HIIT workouts — especially as the weather gets colder and circulation becomes increasingly important.

What sets Vim & Vigr apart are its fun, unique designs. Not only is there a wide range of colors to choose from but the brand also offers several interesting patterns. I'm a fan of the color block options, as well as a Rugby Stripe pattern for men.

Vim & Vigr offers wide calf versions of all their socks for both men and women, so you don't have to be uncomfortable even when donning a tight pair of socks. If you don't need medical-grade compression, you can always opt for the brand's moisture-wicking nylon material, or the remarkably warm merino wool composition. You could also check out Vim & Vigr sleeves, which compress your calves without encasing your feet.

How we test compression socks

The compression socks featured in this guide each went through a series of on-foot tests to see how well they compared across these four categories: Fit, function, durability, and value. Here's how each category specifically factored into how we tested each pair of compression socks and how it influenced which made this guide:

Fit: A compression sock is far more able to perform its primary function if it fits the wearer properly, both in terms of the actual size as well as how well it stays fitted throughout the day. To test for this, we judged how true-to-size the socks were and also looked at if they avoided sagging when worn for anywhere multiple hours in a row to a full day.

Function: Most compression socks feature a compression rating that indicates how tight (or loose) they are, and their function is tied entirely to these ratings. A wearer's needs may fluctuate wildly (and are certainly different from person-to-person), so to test this, we looked at how many size options and ratings each brand offered and if they catered to a wide range of needs.

Durability: Compression socks aren't often cheap per single pair, so it's important that they'll last – and for multiple months, at that. This meant stress testing the socks in environments they wouldn't typically be worn to see how well they held up. If some faltered by sagging easily or tearing, then we knew they'd likely break down far quicker in the long run than we'd like.

Value: Testing the value of a compression sock takes more than just looking at its sticker price. Rather, true value is a combination of the above three categories plus how much it costs. We often think it's better to spend more on a quality product that lasts as opposed to spending less more often.

Who are compression socks for?

FAQs

Anyone can wear compression socks but they do figure to benefit some groups more than others. This predominantly includes athletes, pregnant women, and elderly people, though anyone who sits or stands for long periods of time at work should consider them as well.

When should you wear compression socks?

Deatherage suggested that if you work out in the morning before sitting at a desk or standing all day, where your calves and ankles stay at the bottom of the gravity chain, it's smart to wear compression socks post-workout. This helps with swelling and gets blood back to the heart.

Conversely, if you sit all day and prefer to work out at night, wearing compression socks while exercising after work may allow for less fatigue in the lower legs and can help enhance circulation.

Should athletes wear compression socks?

Concerning the exact impact of compression socks on athletes, Deatherage told Insider that their effectiveness is still somewhat undecided. There is some research that confirms that wearing compression garments helps improve running endurance or cycling sprints , while others say it doesn't change a thing .

A recently-published analysis in the Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine looked at 21 studies and found that a small number do show that wearing compression socks during exercise improved performance. Mostly, though, the studies showed wearing the special socks during a grueling workout helped fit folks feel like their leg muscles were firing better, fatiguing less, and, after the workout, less sore.

Even if it's just a placebo effect, those training hard, particularly for long endurance events like a marathon, wearing compression socks during workouts and after for recovery may help make training easier.

"When looking at the cost-benefit ratio and considering what research is out there, it's not a bad idea," Deatherage said. "And it's an easy thing to do."

Can you wear compression socks while pregnant?

Pregnant women may see plenty of benefits from wearing compression socks since they're more prone to swelling, Deatherage said. Venous issues are also particularly high for pregnant women as they have a larger volume of blood pumping through their bodies.

Some 40% of pregnant women develop varicose veins, while the risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) is four- to five-fold higher for moms-to-be compared to non-pregnant women. Wearing compression socks or stockings during pregnancy can potentially help reduce swelling and discomfort, improve circulation, and minimize varicose veins.

Are compression socks a good choice for older people?

Elderly people with deep vein thrombosis, those who just had surgery on their legs, or anyone trying to minimize varicose veins or blood clot concerns , might also benefit from compression socks. The catch is here is that these more serious vascular issues, including varicose veins, would benefit more from medical-grade compression socks, Deatherage added, which require a doctor's prescription and are often more expensive.

How to shop for compression socks

If you're simply looking for workout recovery or want relief from more minor issues of swelling or soreness, say on long flights or during long work shifts on your feet (like nurses), you may see advantages from more moderate compression socks, Deatherage said. This includes socks with ratings of about 10-20mmHg, which stands for millimeters of mercury (a measurement of pressure).

When shopping around for compression socks, Deatherage said that besides a sock's mmHg rating, the most important thing to look for is comfort, saying that "compression socks only work if you wear them."

Look for a pair in which the material feels comfortable against your skin, and a set that feels snug but not too tight — you don't want to restrict your movement. If you can find a pair that offers customization for your size, that's even better.

Compression sock ratings

As noted above, the compression in the stockings is measured in mm Hg. Specifically, compression socks are rated based on blood pressure. The majority of compression socks either have a moderate pressure rating of 10 to 20 mmHg or a firm rating of 20 to 30 mmHg.

None of the socks we reviewed have a rating above 30 mm Hg, but there are specialty shops where you can find these if needed. Graduated compression socks, the most common type, are tighter near the ankle than at the calf to avoid cutting off circulation.

Fabrics used

Most compression socks are made from a blend of synthetic fabrics that provide a snug and stretchy fit. In the reviews that follow, we let you know what materials are used in the construction of the socks but unless you have an issue with a specific material, you should let performance be your main guide in choosing the best compression socks.

How best to use compression socks

There is a bit of a paradox associated with wearing compression socks. You may have purchased them to deal with leg swelling. Yet, this same swelling makes it hard for you to put them on. So, what can you do? There are countless resources on the web to help you out, plus we've compiled a few tips here, as well:

Apply talcum powder or cornstarch to your feet before putting your socks on.

Wear dishwashing gloves to get a better grip.

Roll the socks before you put them on so you can just roll them up your legs.