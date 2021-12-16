ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bilayer conducting polymer structure for planar perovskite solar cells with over 1,400"‰hours operational stability at elevated temperatures

By Yicheng Zhao
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-term stability of perovskite solar cells remains a challenge. Both the perovskite layer and the device architecture need to endure long-term operation. Here we first use a self-constructed high-throughput screening platform to find perovskite compositions stable under heat and light. Then, we use the most stable perovskite composition to investigate...

www.nature.com

chemistryworld.com

Painstakingly curated perovskite database of over 40,000 devices set to speed up solar research

Ninety-four researchers have undertaken a colossal challenge: manually reviewing over 16,000 papers to extract information on perovskite solar cells. Now, they have launched an open-access database with all this information. This massive collection of data could accelerate the discovery of photoactive materials and contribute to a better understanding of how these solar cells work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimal ferrofluids for magnetic cooling devices

Superior passive cooling technologies are urgently required to tackle device overheating, consequent performance degradation, and service life reduction. Magnetic cooling, governed by the thermomagnetic convection of a ferrofluid, is a promising emerging passive heat transfer technology to meet these challenges. Hence, we studied the performance metrics, non-dimensional parameters, and thermomagnetic cooling performance of various ferrite and metal-based ferrofluids. The magnetic pressure, friction factor, power transfer, and exergy loss were determined to predict the performance of such cooling devices. We also investigated the significance of the magnetic properties of the nanoparticles used in the ferrofluid on cooling performance. Î³-Fe2O3, Fe3O4, and CoFe2O4 nanoparticles exhibited superior cooling performance among ferrite-based ferrofluids. FeCo nanoparticles had the best cooling performance for the case of metallic ferrofluids. The saturation magnetization of the magnetic nanoparticles is found to be a significant parameter to enhance heat transfer and heat load cooling. These results can be used to select the optimum magnetic nanoparticle-based ferrofluid for a specific magnetic cooling device application.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Sustainable high-strength macrofibres extracted from natural bamboo

Synthetic fibres such as polyester and carbon are used in a broad variety of industries. However, as they derive from petrochemicals that are neither renewable nor biodegradable, the development of natural alternatives has gained increasing momentum in recent years. Here, we report a top-down approach for scalable production of cellulose macrofibres from bamboo stems involving a mild delignification process followed by water-assisted air-drying. Consisting of aligned and densely packed cellulose nanofibrils that possess strong hydrogen bonds and van der Walls forces, the extracted fibres exhibit a tensile strength of 1.90"‰Â±"‰0.32"‰GPa, a Young's modulus of 91.3"‰Â±"‰29.7"‰GPa and a toughness of 25.4"‰Â±"‰4.5"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, which exceed those of wood-derived fibres and are comparable to synthetic carbon analogues. As a result of the low density, the specific strength is as high as 1.26"‰Â±"‰0.21"‰GPa"‰cmâˆ’3"‰gâˆ’1, surpassing most reinforcing components such as steel wire, synthetic polymers and vitreous fibres. The life-cycle assessment reveals that replacing polymer and carbon fibres in structural composites with the current natural fibres leads to substantial reduction in carbon emissions. Our work suggests a pathway towards sustainability in wider areas of application, including automobiles, aeronautics and construction.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Trade-offs and design principles in the spatial organization of catalytic particles

Catalytic particles are spatially organized in a number of biological systems across different length scales, from enzyme complexes to metabolically coupled cells. Despite operating on different scales, these systems all feature localized reactions involving partially hindered diffusive transport, which is determined by the collective arrangement of the catalysts. Yet it remains largely unexplored how different arrangements affect the interplay between the reaction and transport dynamics, which ultimately determines the flux through the reaction pathway. Here we show that two fundamental trade-offs arise, the first between efficient inter-catalyst transport and the depletion of substrate, and the second between steric confinement of intermediate products and the accessibility of catalysts to substrate. We use a model reaction pathway to characterize the general design principles for the arrangement of catalysts that emerge from the interplay of these trade-offs. We find that the question of optimal catalyst arrangements generalizes the well-known Thomson problem of electrostatics.
MATHEMATICS
#Perovskite Solar Cell#Solar Cells#Solar Photovoltaics#Solar Irradiance#Access Options
Nature.com

Quantum optics of soliton microcombs

Soliton microcombs-phase-locked microcavity frequency combs-have become the foundation of several classical technologies in integrated photonics, including spectroscopy, LiDAR and optical computing. Despite the predicted multimode entanglement across the comb, experimental study of the quantum optics of the soliton microcomb has been elusive. In this work we use second-order photon correlations to study the underlying quantum processes of soliton microcombs in an integrated silicon carbide microresonator. We show that a stable temporal lattice of solitons can isolate a multimode below-threshold Gaussian state from any admixture of coherent light, and predict that all-to-all entanglement can be realized for the state. Our work opens a pathway toward a soliton-based multimode quantum resource.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Controlling two-photon emission from superluminal and accelerating index perturbations

Sources of photons with controllable quantum properties such as entanglement and squeezing are desired for applications in quantum information, metrology and sensing. However, fine-grained control over these properties is hard to achieve, especially for two-photon sources. Here we propose a mechanism for the controlled generation of entangled and squeezed photon pairs using superluminal or accelerating modulations of the refractive index in a medium or both. By leveraging time-changing dielectric media, where quantum vacuum fluctuations of the electromagnetic field can be converted into photon pairs, we show that energy and momentum conservation in multimode systems give rise to frequency and angle correlations of photon pairs controlled by the trajectory of index modulation. In our examples, these radiation effects are two-photon analogues of Cherenkov and synchrotron radiation by moving charged particles such as free electrons. We find that synchrotron-like radiation into photon pairs exhibits frequency correlations that can enable a heralded single-photon frequency comb. These effects are sensitive to the local density of photonic states and can be strongly enhanced using photonic nanostructures. For example, index modulations propagating near the surface of graphene produce entangled pairs of graphene plasmons with high efficiency.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Specialising neural network potentials for accurate properties and application to the mechanical response of titanium

Large scale atomistic simulations provide direct access to important materials phenomena not easily accessible to experiments or quantum mechanics-based calculation approaches. Accurate and efficient interatomic potentials are the key enabler, but their development remains a challenge for complex materials and/or complex phenomena. Machine learning potentials, such as the Deep Potential (DP) approach, provide robust means to produce general purpose interatomic potentials. Here, we provide a methodology for specialising machine learning potentials for high fidelity simulations of complex phenomena, where general potentials do not suffice. As an example, we specialise a general purpose DP method to describe the mechanical response of two allotropes of titanium (in addition to other defect, thermodynamic and structural properties). The resulting DP correctly captures the structures, energies, elastic constants and Î³-lines of Ti in both the HCP and BCC structures, as well as properties such as dislocation core structures, vacancy formation energies, phase transition temperatures, and thermal expansion. The DP thus enables direct atomistic modelling of plastic and fracture behaviour of Ti. The approach to specialising DP interatomic potential, DPspecX, for accurate reproduction of properties of interest "X", is general and extensible to other systems and properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Passivation of miniature microwave coplanar waveguides using a thin film fluoropolymer electret

The insertion losses of miniature gold/silicon-on-insulator (SOI) coplanar waveguides (CPW) are rendered low, stable, and light insensitive when covered with a thin film (95Â nm) fluoropolymer deposited by a trifluoromethane (CHF3) plasma. Microwave characterization (0"“50Â GHz) of the CPWs indicates that the fluoropolymer stabilizes a hydrogen-passivated silicon surface between the CPW tracks. The hydrophobic nature of the fluoropolymer acts as a humidity barrier, meaning that the underlying intertrack silicon surfaces do not re-oxidize over time-something that is known to increase losses. In addition, the fluoropolymer thin film also renders the CPW insertion losses insensitive to illumination with white light (2400Â lx)-something potentially advantageous when using optical microscopy observations during microwave measurements. Capacitance"“voltage (CV) measurements of gold/fluoropolymer/silicon metal"“insulator-semiconductor (MIS) capacitors indicate that the fluoropolymer is an electret-storing positive charge. The experimental results suggest that the stored positive charge in the fluoropolymer electret and charge trapping influence surface-associated losses in CPW-MIS device modelling supports this. Finally, and on a practical note, the thin fluoropolymer film is easily pierced by commercial microwave probes and does not adhere to them-facilitating the repeatable and reproducible characterization of microwave electronic circuitry passivated by thin fluoropolymer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shortcut to the thermodynamic limit for quantum many-body calculations of metals

Computationally efficient and accurate quantum mechanical approximations to solve the many-electron SchrÃ¶dinger equation are crucial for computational materials science. Methods such as coupled cluster theory show potential for widespread adoption if computational cost bottlenecks can be removed. For example, extremely dense k-point grids are required to model long-range electronic correlation effects, particularly for metals. Although these grids can be made more effective by averaging calculations over an offset (or twist angle), the resultant cost in time for coupled cluster theory is prohibitive. We show here that a single special twist angle can be found using the transition structure factor, which provides the same benefit as twist averaging with one or two orders of magnitude reduction in computational time. We demonstrate that this not only works for metal systems but also is applicable to a broader range of materials, including insulators and semiconductors.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Geometric deep learning on molecular representations

Geometric deep learning (GDL) is based on neural network architectures that incorporate and process symmetry information. GDL bears promise for molecular modelling applications that rely on molecular representations with different symmetry properties and levels of abstraction. This Review provides a structured and harmonized overview of molecular GDL, highlighting its applications in drug discovery, chemical synthesis prediction and quantum chemistry. It contains an introduction to the principles of GDL, as well as relevant molecular representations, such as molecular graphs, grids, surfaces and strings, and their respective properties. The current challenges for GDL in the molecular sciences are discussed, and a forecast of future opportunities is attempted.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Neutrosophic statistical analysis of resistance depending on the temperature variance of conducting material

In this work, we have proposed a neutrosophic statistical approach for the analysis of resistance of conducting material depending on the temperature variance. We have developed a neutrosophic formula and applied it to the resistance data. We also use the classical statistical approach for making a comparison between both approaches. As a result, it is observed that the neutrosophic statistical approach is more flexible and informative. Also, this work suggests that the neutrosophic statistical approach analyzes the resistance of conducting material for big data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultralow dark current in near-infrared perovskite photodiodes by reducing charge injection and interfacial charge generation

Metal halide perovskite photodiodes (PPDs) offer high responsivity and broad spectral sensitivity, making them attractive for low-cost visible and near-infrared sensing. A significant challenge in achieving high detectivity in PPDs is lowering the dark current density (JD) and noise current (in). This is commonly accomplished using charge-blocking layers to reduce charge injection. By analyzing the temperature dependence of JD for lead-tin based PPDs with different bandgaps and electron-blocking layers (EBL), we demonstrate that while EBLs eliminate electron injection, they facilitate undesired thermal charge generation at the EBL-perovskite interface. The interfacial energy offset between the EBL and the perovskite determines the magnitude and activation energy of JD. By increasing this offset we realized a PPD with ultralow JD and in of 5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’14"‰A"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively, and wavelength sensitivity up to 1050"‰nm, establishing a new design principle to maximize detectivity in perovskite photodiodes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An empirical investigation on the correlation between solar cell cracks and hotspots

In recent years, solar cell cracks have been a topic of interest to industry because of their impact on performance deterioration. Therefore, in this work, we investigate the correlation of four crack modes and their effects on the temperature of the solar cell, well known as hotspot. We divided the crack modes to crack free (mode 1), micro-crack (mode 2), shaded area (mode 3), and breakdown (mode 4). Using a dataset of 12 different solar cell samples, we have found that there are no hotspots detected for a solar cell affected by modes 1 or 2. However, we discovered that the solar cell is likely to have hotspots if affected by crack mode 3 or 4, with an expected increase in the temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 100\(^\circ \)C. Additionally, we have noticed that an increase in the shading ratio in solar cells can cause severe hotspots. For this reason, we observed that the worst-case scenario for a hotspot to develop is at shading ratios of 40% to 60%, with an identified increase in the cell temperature from 25\(^\circ \)C to 105\(^\circ \)C.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Comparison between rigid and soft poly-articulated prosthetic hands in non-expert myo-electric users shows advantages of soft robotics

Notwithstanding the advancement of modern bionic hands and the large variety of prosthetic hands in the market, commercial devices still present limited acceptance and percentage of daily use. While commercial prostheses present rigid mechanical structures, emerging trends in the design of robotic hands are moving towards soft technologies. Although this approach is inspired by nature and could be promising for prosthetic applications, there is scant literature concerning its benefits for end-users and in real-life scenarios. In this work, we evaluate and assess the role and the benefits of soft robotic technologies in the field of prosthetics. We propose a thorough comparison between rigid and soft characteristics of two poly-articulated hands in 5 non-expert myo-electric prosthesis users in pre- and post-therapeutic training conditions. The protocol includes two standard functional assessments, three surveys for user-perception, and three customized tests to evaluate the sense of embodiment. Results highlight that rigid hands provide a more precise grasp, while soft properties show higher functionalities thanks to their adaptability to different requirements, intuitive use and more natural execution of activities of daily living. This comprehensive evaluation suggests that softness could also promote a quick integration of the system in non-expert users.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Long decay length of magnon-polarons in BiFeO/LaSrMnO heterostructures

Magnons can transfer information in metals and insulators without Joule heating, and therefore are promising for low-power computation. The on-chip magnonics however suffers from high losses due to limited magnon decay length. In metallic thin films, it is typically on the tens of micrometre length scale. Here, we demonstrate an ultra-long magnon decay length of up to one millimetre in multiferroic/ferromagnetic BiFeO3(BFO)/La0.67Sr0.33MnO3(LSMO) heterostructures at room temperature. This decay length is attributed to a magnon-phonon hybridization and is more than two orders of magnitude longer than that of bare metallic LSMO. The long-distance modes have high group velocities of 2.5"‰km"‰sâˆ’1 as detected by time-resolved Brillouin light scattering. Numerical simulations suggest that magnetoelastic coupling via the BFO/LSMO interface hybridizes phonons in BFO with magnons in LSMO to form magnon-polarons. Our results provide a solution to the long-standing issue on magnon decay lengths in metallic magnets and advance the bourgeoning field of hybrid magnonics.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Experimental critical quantum metrology with the Heisenberg scaling

Critical quantum metrology, which exploits quantum critical systems as probes to estimate a physical parameter, has gained increasing attention recently. However, the critical quantum metrology with a continuous quantum phase transition (QPT) is experimentally challenging since a continuous QPT only occurs at the thermodynamic limit. Here, we propose an adiabatic scheme on a perturbed Ising spin model with a first-order QPT. By introducing a small transverse magnetic field, we can not only encode an unknown parameter in the ground state but also tune the energy gap to control the evolution time of the adiabatic passage. Moreover, we experimentally implement the critical quantum metrology scheme using nuclear magnetic resonance techniques and show that at the critical point the precision achieves the Heisenberg scaling as 1/T. As a theoretical proposal and experimental implementation of the adiabatic scheme of critical quantum metrology and its advantages of easy implementation, inherent robustness against decays and tunable energy gap, our adiabatic scheme is promising for exploring potential applications of critical quantum metrology on various physical systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hyperbolic optics and superlensing in room-temperature KTN from self-induced k-space topological transitions

A hyperbolic medium will transfer super-resolved optical waveforms with no distortion, support negative refraction, superlensing, and harbor nontrivial topological photonic phases. Evidence of hyperbolic effects is found in periodic and resonant systems for weakly diffracting beams, in metasurfaces, and even naturally in layered systems. At present, an actual hyperbolic propagation requires the use of metamaterials, a solution that is accompanied by constraints on wavelength, geometry, and considerable losses. We show how nonlinearity can transform a bulk KTN perovskite into a broadband 3D hyperbolic substance for visible light, manifesting negative refraction and superlensing at room-temperature. The phenomenon is a consequence of giant electro-optic response to the electric field generated by the thermal diffusion of photogenerated charges. Results open new scenarios in the exploration of enhanced light-matter interaction and in the design of broadband photonic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dilution effect for highly efficient multiple-component organic solar cells

Although the multiple-component (MC) blend strategy has been frequently used as a very effective way to improve the performance of organic solar cells (OSCs), there is a strong need to understand the fundamental working mechanism and material selection rule for achieving optimal MC-OSCs. Here we present the 'dilution effect' as the mechanism for MC-OSCs, where two highly miscible components are molecularly intermixed. Contrary to the aggregation-induced non-radiative decay, the dilution effect enables higher luminescence quantum efficiencies and open-circuit voltages (VOC) in MC-OSCs via suppressed electron"“vibration coupling. The continuously broadened bandgap together with reduced electron"“vibration coupling also explains the composition-dependent VOC in ternary blends well. Moreover, we show that electrons can transfer between different acceptors, depending on the energy offset between them, which contributes to the largely unperturbed charge transport and high fill factors in MC-OSCs. The discovery of the dilution effect enables the demonstration of a high power conversion efficiency of 18.31% in an MC-OSC.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Cotton soot derived carbon nanoparticles for NiO supported processing temperature tuned ambient perovskite solar cells

The emergence of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) in a "catfish effect" of other conventional photovoltaic technologies with the massive growth of high-power conversion efficiency (PCE) has given a new direction to the entire solar energy field. Replacing traditional metal-based electrodes with carbon-based materials is one of the front-runners among many other investigations in this field due to its cost-effective processability and high stability. Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (c-PSCs) have shown great potential for the development of large scale photovoltaics. First of its kind, here we introduce a facile and cost-effective large scale carbon nanoparticles (CNPs) synthesis from mustard oil assisted cotton combustion for utilization in the mesoporous carbon-based perovskite solar cell (PSC). Also, we instigate two different directions of utilizing the carbon nanoparticles for a composite high temperature processed electrode (HTCN) and a low temperature processed electrode (LTCN) with detailed performance comparison. NiO/CNP composite thin film was used in high temperature processed electrodes, and for low temperature processed electrodes, separate NiO and CNP layers were deposited. The HTCN devices with the cell structure FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/high-temperature NiO-CNP composite paste/infiltrated MAPI (CH3NH3PbI3) achieved a maximum PCE of 13.2%. In addition, high temperature based carbon devices had remarkable stability of ~"‰1000Â h (ambient condition), retaining almost 90% of their initial efficiency. In contrast, LTCN devices with configuration FTO/c-TiO2/m-TiO2/m-ZrO2/NiO/MAPI/low-temperature CNP had a PCE limit of 14.2%, maintaining ~"‰72% of the initial PCE after 1000Â h. Nevertheless, we believe this promising approach and the comparative study between the two different techniques would be highly suitable and adequate for the upcoming cutting-edge experimentations of PSC.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS

