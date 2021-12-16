ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ti"“graphene single-atom material for improved energy level alignment in perovskite solar cells

By Chunyang Zhang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon-based perovskite solar cells (C-PSCs) are widely accepted as stable, cost-effective photovoltaics. However, C-PSCs have been suffering from relatively low power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) due to severe electrode-related energy loss. Herein, we report the application of a single-atom material (SAM) as the back electrode in C-PSCs. Our Ti1"“rGO consists of single...

