Take a breath — and try these strategies. You got this. One of the most challenging parts of a leader’s job is putting on a brave face when you feel less than your best. In some cases, you may be managing an entire team of people while you’re job hunting yourself, because you’re just no longer finding fulfillment in your role. But even if you’re less-than-enchanted with your job and have one foot out the door already, it’s still important to rally your employees to maintain morale, productivity and job satisfaction. The truth is, your team will be looking to you for guidance and encouragement no matter what’s going on in your life, and your employer will remember how effective you were as a leader, right up until you part ways.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO