Battlefield 2042 has had quite a few issues since launch and in trying to fix them all, the developers inadvertently introduced a few more bugs, like horizontal mouse input and being unable to load into a server. For those who have been playing Battlefield games for a long time this will probably not come as a shock—there were issues with Battlefield 4 having bugs where you would die at 1HP, servers crashing mid-game the first month of release (which not only would lead to being booted in the middle of the match but also losing all progression), slow tickrate servers, and poor hit boxes all contributing to players feeling cheated. "I lit them up with a whole mag" was a common complaint even six months after release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO