Physics

Application of wavefunction methods to metals

By Jianwei Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accurate determination of correlation energy is a challenging task in many-electron quantum chemistry calculations, especially for metals. A recent work proposes an efficient scheme to speed up the calculation of correlation energy, reducing the computational time by up to two orders of magnitude. First-principles computation based on quantum...

Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Used To Accurately Predict Chemical Reactions at High Temperatures

Method combines quantum mechanics with machine learning to accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available; could be used to design clean carbon-neutral processes for steel production and metal recycling. Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such...
Physicists Discover a Remarkable New Type of Sound Wave

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave vibrates transversely and carries both spin and orbital angular momentum like light does. The findings shattered scientists’ previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.
New methods for detecting astrophysical signals

The University of Delaware’s Swati Singh was a curious child. If you polled her parents, they probably would recount the numerous times she took apart her toys while trying to understand how they worked. She broke a lot of things for the same reason. In middle school, Singh realized that...
Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
#Quantum Chemistry
Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
Can oil and water mix?

Common experience tells us that oil and water do not mix. Yet, it turns out that they can mix when oil is dispersed as small droplets in water. This strange behavior has long vexed scientists because there is no explanation for it. A team of EPFL and ICTP scientists have studied this question using novel optical technology and discovered the mechanism by which these two neutral and immiscible compounds can in fact mix together and form emulsions. The answer lies in the electrical charge distribution at the interface.
High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
3D printing for fostering better dental education

Aim This pilot study evaluated a novel method of teaching dental caries removal to overcome the drawbacks in using plastic teeth that neither simulate carious lesions nor emulate the hard tissues of the tooth. Methods This study evaluated the students' perception of a novel method of pre-clinical teaching of caries...
Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
Hydrogen Fueled Life’s Origins: Study

Today, life on Earth relies immensely on an external power source—namely, solar radiation—to provide the energy needed to forge bonds between atoms and assemble the complex organic compounds necessary for life. Since photosynthesis didn’t evolve until relatively late in the planet’s history, scientists have long debated what source of energy the first organisms utilized, throwing everything from meteorites to lightning strikes into the proverbial ring.
Yeast cells cause embedded objects to rise via the microbial Brazil nut effect

A phenomenon where microbe-generated gas bubbles create granular fluctuations at the wet sandy floors of rivers, oceans, and lakes has revealed more about the distribution of materials at the bottom of waterbodies. Tohoku University Researchers dubbed this the "microbial Brazil nut effect." Details of their research were published in the...
Organic Molecules Glow in the Dark, Offer Materials Solution for Bioimaging

OKINAWA, Japan, Dec. 17, 2021 — A team at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) has introduced a glow-in-the-dark material fabrication method that it believes could reduce reliance on inorganic crystals derived from rare-earth materials. The team used the method to generate glow-in-the-dark effects using readily available organic materials.
