Crystals break up with a twist

By Cynthia J. O. Reichhardt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen crystal defects are present in an ensemble of spinning colloids that induce transverse forces on each other, the defects assemble into grain boundaries that can break the system apart into a set of crystal whorls. One of the...

scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover a Remarkable New Type of Sound Wave

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave vibrates transversely and carries both spin and orbital angular momentum like light does. The findings shattered scientists’ previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Selective sulfidation of metal compounds

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. There is urgent, unprecedented demand for critical, by- and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Planetary scientist suggests loss of water to space on Mars may be tied to lower atmospheric factors

Planetary scientist Erdal Yiğit, with George Mason University, has published a Perspective piece in the journal Science suggesting that upper atmospheric interactions with solar wind cannot fully explain the loss of surface water on Mars. In his paper, he suggests three other major factors need to be taken into consideration as well: gravity waves, convection and dust storms.
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

"Crazy" light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey Chernikov–newly appointed physicist at the Technische Universität Dresden–and his team were able to reveal the consequences of this quantum phenomenon by monitoring light emission from mobile excitons using ultrafast microscopy at extremely low temperatures. These findings move the topic of quantum transport of excitonic many-body states into the focus of modern research. The results of this work have been published in the Physical Review Letters journal.
PHYSICS
Harvard Health

Exotic quantum particles — less magnetic field required

Exotic quantum particles and phenomena are like the world’s most daring elite athletes. Like the free solo climbers who scale impossibly steep cliff faces without a rope or harness, only the most extreme conditions will entice them to show up. For exotic phenomena like superconductivity or particles that carry a fraction of the charge of an electron, that means extremely low temperatures or extremely high magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Know The Cause of 'The Cow', a Freakishly Exciting Space Explosion

The cause of a mysterious cosmic kaboom – so bright it led to the classification of a new type of space explosion – may have now been revealed. According to an analysis of the 2018 event, nicknamed "the Cow" (AT2018cow), it was likely an unusual kind of core-collapse supernova that led to the formation of a compact cosmic object, either a neutron star or a small black hole.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Discovery of 'split' photon provides a new way to see light

(Nanowerk News) Nearly a century after Italian physicist Ettore Majorana laid the groundwork for the discovery that electrons could be divided into halves, researchers predict that split photons may also exist, according to a study from Dartmouth and SUNY Polytechnic Institute researchers. The finding that the building blocks of light...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A fast push to photon pairs

Solid-state sources of entangled photons with tailored properties are key elements for integrated quantum computing. Refractive-index perturbations propagating faster than the speed of light may offer a practical approach for generating entangled photon pairs. Spooky action at a distance - entanglement- delineates the quantum world from the classical regime. Decades...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Gravitational wave scientists set their sights on dark matter

The technologies behind one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of the century—the detection of gravitational waves—are now being used in the long-standing search for dark matter. Thought to make up roughly 85 percent of all matter in the universe, dark matter has never been observed directly and remains...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Microstructure of the fluid particles around the rigid body at the shear-thickening state toward understanding of the fluid mechanics

We studied the shear-thickening behavior of systems containing rigid spherical bodies immersed in smaller particles using non-equilibrium molecular dynamics simulations. We generated shear-thickening states through particle mass modulation of the systems. From the microstructures, i.e., two-dimensional pair distribution functions, we found anisotropic structures resulting from shear thickening, that are explained by the difference between the velocities of rigid bodies and fluid particles. The increasing viscosity in our system originated from collisions between fluid particles and rigid bodies. The lubrication forces defined in macroscale physics are then briefly discussed.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Generating topology from loss in hybrid light-matter particles

Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects. An international collaboration has demonstrated a novel topology arising from losses in hybrid light-matter particles, introducing a new avenue to induce the highly-prized effects inherent to conventional topological materials, which can potentially revolutionize electronics. Led by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Stunning close-up reveals secrets of Milky Way's neighbour

A stunning image captured by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) and Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, shows one of the Milky Way's closest neighbors in new detail. Lead author of the study, Dr. Nickolas Pingel, says it is the clearest ever picture of hydrogen emitted from the Small...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Marathon experiment reveals quirks of quarks

University of Adelaide experts, who are part of the international community of researchers investigating the fundamental physical properties of atoms, may have come across a new paradigm for the way atomic nuclei are built. "We have been working on the theoretical analysis of an amazing experiment, Marathon, which took 20...
SCIENCE

