How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Jordan Foote
 17 hours ago

On Thursday, the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their seventh game in a row as they're on the road to face the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers. Both of these teams squared off way back in Week 3, with the Chargers taking advantage of four Chiefs turnovers and winning by a final score of 30-24. This time around, both teams look a little bit different and will be fighting for what very well could be the AFC West crown.

A win for the Chiefs establishes them as quite possibly the best team in the AFC. The momentum created by a huge win over the Chargers — creating a two-game lead for the division's top spot — would be significant. For the Chargers, a win ties them with the Chiefs record-wise but gives them a clear tiebreaker advantage over their AFC West foes. The importance of this game to both sides can't be understated.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local market) or NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -3.5

The Thursday night broadcast will feature the duos of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, as well as Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink. Shawn Smith and company will officiate the Week 15 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

