Santos Preparing Drill Bit For Well Duo Near Dorado Field

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora, Mexico as well as the latest assay results from 16 additional drill holes. Importantly, all 36 drill holes from the current program have intersected various concentrations of visually apparent copper mineralization and each of the 16 drill holes discussed in this press release have assay-confirmed intercepts of copper mineralization above a 0.20% copper cut-off grade. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the oxide copper footprint.

METAL MINING ・ 23 HOURS AGO