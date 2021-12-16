ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santos Preparing Drill Bit For Well Duo Near Dorado Field

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSantos is ready to drill two exploration wells near the Dorado field offshore Australia. The drilling of the first will be in January 2022. Australian energy major Santos is ready to drill two exploration wells near the Dorado field offshore Australia. The drilling of the first will be in January...

www.rigzone.com

