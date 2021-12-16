ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the U.S.

Portland Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Global engineering firm has over 900 employees across eight offices DPS Group, a privately-owned global consulting, engineering, and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world, celebrated its tenth anniversary in the U.S. this past year. Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS...

