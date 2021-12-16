Alexandra Missildine

It’s frequently called “The Great Resignation,” the mass exodus of millions of employees leaving their jobs in recent months. How companies are finding opportunities and developing strategies to attract and keep workers during this period, also deemed, “The Great Reshuffling,” were part of a Table of Experts panel discussion, sponsored by Deloitte LLP and the Denver Business Journal. Chris Schmidt, Managing Partner for the Denver office of Deloitte LLP, moderated the virtual roundtable that was introduced by Kevin Pitts, Market President and Publisher of the Denver Business Journal. Local tech CEOs on the panel included Josh Disbrow, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Aytu BioPharma (AYTU); Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO, Evolve; John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO, Maxwell; and Thomas Sandgaard, chairman of the board, president and CEO, Zynex Medical (ZYXI). The four companies were among the nine Colorado organizations named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list this year. The list ranks the fastest-growing tech startups in the nation based on three-year revenue growth rate (2017-2020).

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO