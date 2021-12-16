Joshua Wolfgram

Vice President of Clinical Services at North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Celebrating 10 years with NAPA, Joshua brings extensive clinical knowledge to hospital, ASC, and office-based anesthesia partners in PA, MD, DE, and DC. From setting up new relationships to nurturing existing partnerships and local talent, Joshua combines clinical and business acumen and leverages NAPA’s wide range of solutions for efficiency, quality, safety, performance monitoring, and benchmarking to help NAPA's clients optimize the perioperative process and uncover growth opportunities.
