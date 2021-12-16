Joshua Wolfgram

There's a new cohort of hot housing markets to watch in 2022. After a 2021 that saw one of the wildest housing markets in memory, 2022 is shaping up to be nearly as competitive, but with perhaps slightly more inventory and slightly higher mortgage rates. The markets that'll see the biggest price gains and number of sales, though, could look a little different, according to an analysis by Realtor.com released earlier this month.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO