Joshua Wolfgram

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Wolfgram joins Texas Capital Bank's Mortgage Finance Team as Vice President. With more than...

bizjournals

Joshua Constable, DO

Vice President of Clinical Services at North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Celebrating 10 years with NAPA, Joshua brings extensive clinical knowledge to hospital, ASC, and office-based anesthesia partners in PA, MD, DE, and DC. From setting up new relationships to nurturing existing partnerships and local talent, Joshua combines clinical and business acumen and leverages NAPA’s wide range of solutions for efficiency, quality, safety, performance monitoring, and benchmarking to help NAPA's clients optimize the perioperative process and uncover growth opportunities.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Joshua Bohinc

Joshua joins Continental Building Company as Chief Financial Officer. He will provide strategic leadership for financial, legal and risk management, allowing smooth operations across multiple simultaneous projects. He works with field operations to maximize project impact, value and efficiency available to our clients. With 12 years of experience, Joshua is...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Joshua Steinberg

Senior Project Manager at Christopher Kidd and Associates, LLC. CKA has recently promoted Josh Steinberg to Senior Project Manager. In his 14 years at CKA, Josh has used his design expertise to guide the completion of hundreds of medical facilities and commercial projects throughout the country. He enjoys collaborating with his clients to bring their design ideas to life. His understanding of complex medical projects is highly valued in the industry and by CKA.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The former Rice Paddy will become apartments in Thrive Cos. project

A former motorcycle parts shop will get a new life as apartments in the latest phase of development at Grant Park. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money in Real Estate

Real estate agents aren’t the only professionals making money in real estate. There are other ways to make real estate income, such as with monies from rental properties or by providing property management. Which type of real estate venture will work best for you and more importantly should you...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SmartAsset

How to Remove Someone from a Life Estate

Life estates can provide effective means to create joint ownership of property, avoid probate and transfer property after death without incurring gift taxes. Parents commonly use them to bequeath a home to children while allowing them to continue living in … Continue reading → The post How to Remove Someone from a Life Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Republic Monitor

Last Stimulus Check For This Year Coming Tomorrow, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
INCOME TAX
bizjournals

Here's where KC ranks among 2022's forecasted hottest housing markets

There's a new cohort of hot housing markets to watch in 2022. After a 2021 that saw one of the wildest housing markets in memory, 2022 is shaping up to be nearly as competitive, but with perhaps slightly more inventory and slightly higher mortgage rates. The markets that'll see the biggest price gains and number of sales, though, could look a little different, according to an analysis by Realtor.com released earlier this month.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Marketing exec's firm buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18.5M

This is the second-highest sale at the Zaha Hadid-designed condo. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Tupperware sees big recovery — but the turnaround still is under way

Work is under way on Tupperware Brands Corp.’s reversal-of-fortunes plan, but the firm has improved from its poor performance two years ago. The Orlando-based manufacturer of innovative kitchenware and other home and beauty products (NYSE: TUP) experienced a big sales boost and subsequent share price growth in 2020. Sales...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

CVS Health invests nearly $12M in Austin affordable housing

An investment from health care giant CVS is helping to erect an affordable housing project in North Austin designed to help those experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. As one executive explained, housing is one of the biggest determinants of health: "When someone doesn’t have this basic need met, their day-to-day challenges and priorities become trying to simply navigate and solve for the daily complications of homelessness." Click through to read more about the investment by CVS and the project itself.
HOMELESS

