Box Broadband, an Internet Service Provider that serves a combination of rural and non-rural areas, has launched its own TV offering through a partnership with Netgem TV. The new offering enables Box Broadband customers to access more than 200 free and premium channels including 80 extra channels to Freeview available at home or on the go on mobile. Netgem TV also completes the Freeview Play service with hundreds of extra box sets and movies for free, and a wide choice of ‘add on’ subscription apps, all on one 4K TV Box and via a Mobile App.

