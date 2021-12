ESSEX — From now until Dec. 20, Sandalwood Elementary’s student council will be hosting a glove, hat, and scarf drive as its winter project. These items will be donated to students in need of warm winter gear for the upcoming season. If you’re interested in supporting this drive, items can be delivered to the Sandalwood Elementary School office. For any questions, please contact Shannon Ament at 443-809-0174 or scarr2@bcps.org. Thanks for helping our students feel the love and warmth of their community!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO