HHS Briefly Reopens Provider Relief Phase 1 Reporting

 17 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 16, 2021)—The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has briefly reopened the window for health care providers to submit Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 1 reporting through Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 (11:59pm ET)....

beckershospitalreview.com

CMS releases implementation documents for surprise-billing rule

CMS has released 11 documents that serve as guidance for providers as they work to comply with the No Surprises Act. The No Surprises Act, a law that bans surprise medical bills for emergency and scheduled care, takes effect Jan. 1. The documents released by CMS include a template for...
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS distributing $9 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to providers this week

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said it's distributing about $9 billion in Provider Relief Fund payments to providers, with a particular focus on smaller providers. This is with an eye toward helping them address some of the financial challenges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

HHS reports 63-fold increase in telehealth use during pandemic

A new study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found a 63-fold increase in Medicare telehealth use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report analyzed Medicare fee-for-service data from 2019 and 2020 and highlighted that people in urban areas were more likely to seek and use telehealth services than rural residents. In addition, the report found that Medicare beneficiaries who were Black were less likely than white beneficiaries to use telehealth.
HEALTH SERVICES
Business Monthly

HHS funding targets rural health care providers

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19. This funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the American Rescue Plan, and will help rural health care providers make up for lost revenue and increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for salaries, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other expenses related to the prevention, preparedness or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
homecaremag.com

Hospice Aide/CNA Rates Increased 4.52% in 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 10, 2021)—The national average hourly rate for hospice aides (CNAs) increased 4.52% in 2021, according to the just released 2021-2022 Hospice Salary & Benefits Report, published by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service (HCS) in cooperation with the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC). In...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS releases $9B in provider relief payments

HHS is distributing $9 billion in payments to healthcare providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be split among more than 69,000 healthcare providers. HHS said the average payment for small providers is $58,000 and the average payment to large providers is $1.7 million, according to a Dec. 14 news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
homecaremag.com

MedPAC Recommends 20% Cut to Hospice Aggregate Cap

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 16, 2021)—Late last week, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an advisory body to the U.S. Congress, verbally approved the following recommendations, with a formal vote will be taken at a January meeting. The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) has provided a summary of those recommendations:
HEALTH SERVICES
McKnight's

Senators approve Medicare provider relief

Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospital groups file brief to support AMA, AHA surprise-billing legal challenge

Five groups representing hospitals and health systems across the U.S. filed an amicus brief Dec. 15 in support of the American Hospital Association and American Medical Association's legal challenge to the surprise-billing rule. The lawsuit filed by the AHA and AMA challenges the dispute resolution process outlined in CMS' surprise-billing...
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

Surprise billing rule provision jeopardizes patient access to care

What’s the news: The AMA and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have sued the federal government over the Biden administration’s misguided plan for implementing a narrow but critical provision in the No Surprises Act (NSA)—a new law designed to protect patients from unexpected out-of-network medical bills. The suit, filed in the district court for the District of Columbia, argues that the plan ignores statutory language and would result in reduced access to care for patients.
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Covid Cash Propels 10% Jump in U.S. Health-Care Spending

Health spending driven by pandemic reaches $12,530 per person. Uninsured fell while employer coverage declined by 2.3 million. Health-care spending in the U.S. spiked 9.7% to $4.1 trillion—or $12,530 per person—in 2020, driven by a torrent of cash from new federal Covid-19 programs, the Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Is Washington state capable of providing broad-based tax relief?

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center discusses $8 billion reasons why lawmakers should consider finally providing tax relief next session. $7.764 billion. That’s how much state revenue is projected to increase (over a four-year period) since the legislature adjourned earlier this year. That’s nearly $8 billion reasons why lawmakers should consider finally providing broad-based tax relief next session. While there are no bad tax relief options (property, B&O manufacturing parity, sales), WPC believes tax relief should focus on reducing the state’s sales tax rate. With $7.764 billion available, a combination of tax relief could be provided while still leaving billions in reserves and a healthy four-year budget outlook.
WASHINGTON STATE
homecaremag.com

Senate Approves PAYGO & Sequester Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 10, 2021)—The U.S. Senate has approved legislation that keeps across-the-board 4% PAYGO cuts to Medicare reimbursement from taking effect in 2022. The House passed S. 610 on Dec. 8. the. The measure also extends the current pause on 2% sequestration cuts through March 2022, and then...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law.com

Litigation Provides Limited Relief to Dependent Spouses Seeking Work Permits

After years of outreach to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a major settlement has forced the agency to update its policy to provide that certain dependent spouses will qualify for an automatic extension of their work authorization, provided certain conditions are met. After years of outreach to U.S. Citizenship and...
POLITICS

