From COVID-19 Response to Sustainable Redesign: How Decarbonization, Circular Economy, and Decentralization Can Guide the Transition and Strengthen National Climate Objectives

A fund of £375 million will help businesses hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions over the next three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.It includes an additional £175 million as a result of the Treasury’s announcement on Sunday, the First Minister said.However a group representing hospitality said more money will be needed to meet the shortfall expected in coming weeks, while the Scottish Conservatives said the grants should be delivered before the new year.The hospitality sector will return to a table service-only rule from December 27.Groups of customers will need to be kept at least a metre apart, while the advice...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO