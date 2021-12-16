ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From COVID-19 Response to Sustainable Redesign: How Decarbonization, Circular Economy, and Decentralization Can Guide the Transition and Strengthen National Climate Objectives

Cover picture for the articleThis paper provides recommendations and good practice examples of policies that governments have implemented to contribute to a sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 as well as longer-term redesigns to spur transformative change toward a sustainable future in each of their economies. Three mutually reinforcing transitions were identified, as...

The Independent

£375m fund to help businesses facing Covid curbs

A fund of £375 million will help businesses hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions over the next three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.It includes an additional £175 million as a result of the Treasury’s announcement on Sunday, the First Minister said.However a group representing hospitality said more money will be needed to meet the shortfall expected in coming weeks, while the Scottish Conservatives said the grants should be delivered before the new year.The hospitality sector will return to a table service-only rule from December 27.Groups of customers will need to be kept at least a metre apart, while the advice...
SMALL BUSINESS
wri.org

Progress at COP26 Shows Further Momentum For Locally Led Adaptation

A lot happened at COP26 last month. Amid the many announcements, pledges and events, you’d be forgiven for missing the buzz around a growing priority for many governments, civil society organizations and funders alike: locally led adaptation. Locally led adaptation challenges the status quo of climate finance by ensuring...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

How standardisation for ecodesign and circular economy contributes to sustainability

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. We believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. Our generation is facing a tectonic shift in energy transition and industrial revolution catalysed by accelerated digitisation in a more electric world. Electricity is the most efficient and best vector for decarbonisation; combined with a circular economy approach, we will achieve a climate-positive impact as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rdworldonline.com

Transport and its role in the circular economy

Guest editorial from Permali, a material solutions company specializing in manufacture, design and qualification of composite and PU material solutions for the defense, aerospace, health, rail, automotive and many other engineering sectors that require compliance with complex regulatory frameworks. There is growing importance in the ways industries implement circular economy...
TRAFFIC
#Circular Economy#Climate Change#Decentralization#Covid 19 Response To
tdworld.com

Sustainable Electrification and Decarbonization

Decarbonization, electrification and grid modernization are energy sector megatrends that are increasingly important to the future of our society’s sustainability. While all three are related, the connection between decarbonization and electrification warrants a closer look as they are inextricably linked. Decarbonization refers to reducing the reliance on carbon-based fuels,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Consumption work in the circular economy: A research agenda

Circular Economy frameworks have become central to debates and interventions that aim to reduce global resource use and environmental despoilment. As pathways to both systemic and micro-scale transformations, there remain many challenges to making circular economy actionable. One such challenge is facilitating the emergence of the "circular consumer." Here, we...
ECONOMY
VTDigger

How can we benefit from the co-benefits of climate action?

It’s true that everyone reacts to the threat of anthropogenic climate change differently. Grief, anger, anxiety and feelings of personal responsibility are common. With emotions and large goals, people are overwhelmed, prohibiting them from taking change. Instead, individuals and companies can make small changes to improve themselves and their environment through the integration of co-benefits in their routines.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
ijpr.org

The crucial ingredients for decarbonizing an economy, and safeguarding a region

Lessons from a year of reporting on climate solutions for Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Worried about the climate crisis? You’ve got plenty of company after the events of 2021: Heat waves, hurricanes, fires and floods hit new and deadly extremes. Global leaders belly-flopped well short of the pool at a pivotal climate-protection summit, even after the United Nations declared a “code-red” emergency.
ECONOMY
GreenBiz

Interested in a circular economy job? There's a Ph.D. for that

As more secondary institutions adapt their curriculum to help students incorporate sustainable business principles in future careers, the University of Pittsburgh is partnering with plastics company Covestro to step up resources dedicated to advancing skills related to the circular economy. "One of the reasons why this is so important is...
EDUCATION
KPBS

Unclear metrics impair San Diego's climate equity index

In 2019, San Diego unveiled its Climate Equity Index. The index essentially ranks all the city's neighborhoods based on access to opportunity and the risks of being harmed by climate change. It's meant to guide city decision-making so the communities on the front lines of the climate crisis get help...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. And although Beijing has set a series of ambitious targets around the Winter Olympics, green campaigners face heavy pressure in China if they challenge the official line. 
SPORTS

