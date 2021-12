Dave Sonenstein joins AMI Strategies as the General Manager of its new AI company, Extractbots™. In this role, David will lead the company's launch and growth strategy for B2B intelligent document processing and automation. With more than 20 years in the B2B tech industry, David has deep experience around data extraction, normalization, integration, and transformation. AMI is thrilled to collaborate with David to bring his vision and expertise to bear within its client's businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO