ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

David Childress

bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Childress is being promoted to Regional Co-Managing Director and will co-lead the Virginia Office...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

David Fletcher

Director, Corporate and Project Solutions at rand* Construction. David Fletcher, who has been with rand* for over 26 years, has been promoted to an enterprise-wide role as the Director of Corporate and Project Solutions working directly with Bob Milkovich, CEO. David brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and technical expertise to this new role where he will lead the company’s efforts in Risk Management, Learning and Development and Legal/Contract administration.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

David Green

David Green was named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2021 “40 & Under Hot List,” in the areas of construction and commercial law. The publication recognizes up-and-coming litigators who stand out in their practices throughout the US and Canada, and research is based on recent casework, peer review, and client feedback. At Foulston, David practices in the areas of construction, litigation, mediation and dispute resolution, energy, and real estate law. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3C7zT0i.
LAW
bizjournals

David Sonenstein

Dave Sonenstein joins AMI Strategies as the General Manager of its new AI company, Extractbots™. In this role, David will lead the company's launch and growth strategy for B2B intelligent document processing and automation. With more than 20 years in the B2B tech industry, David has deep experience around data extraction, normalization, integration, and transformation. AMI is thrilled to collaborate with David to bring his vision and expertise to bear within its client's businesses.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

David Haakenson

David Haakenson joins Burns & McDonnell in New York where he will lead project execution to support commercial market growth. He brings more than 16 years of experience in technical, design, project management, program management, and business operations roles. David is a licensed architect and has led multidisciplinary teams on complex projects across multiple market sectors, including commercial development, cultural and performing arts, transportation, and justice.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schmidt
bizjournals

David Jones, PLS, CFM

McKim & Creed announces that David Jones, PLS, CFM, has been promoted to senior vice president of geomatics. In this role, David will oversee geomatics and subsurface utility engineering (SUE) services in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. McKim & Creed is one of the largest engineering and surveying firms in the U.S.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Subaru of America adds to executive team

Subaru of America, Inc. has named Renee Rhem, vice president of customer advocacy, to its executive team. Rhem oversees the Subaru customer experience across all channels, working to maintain customer and brand loyalty and equip dealerships to resolve customer issues. As a member of the executive team, she now reports directly to Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Data backup firm Veeam names RingCentral, Microsoft veteran as CEO

A $5 billion data backup and recovery firm has named a successor to Columbus-based two-year CEO Bill Largent as it prepares to select a headquarters city and go public next year. Anand Eswaran joined Veeam Software Corp. as CEO this week from Seattle-based RingCentral, where he was president and COO...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Navigating 'The Great Resignation'

It’s frequently called “The Great Resignation,” the mass exodus of millions of employees leaving their jobs in recent months. How companies are finding opportunities and developing strategies to attract and keep workers during this period, also deemed, “The Great Reshuffling,” were part of a Table of Experts panel discussion, sponsored by Deloitte LLP and the Denver Business Journal. Chris Schmidt, Managing Partner for the Denver office of Deloitte LLP, moderated the virtual roundtable that was introduced by Kevin Pitts, Market President and Publisher of the Denver Business Journal. Local tech CEOs on the panel included Josh Disbrow, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Aytu BioPharma (AYTU); Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO, Evolve; John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO, Maxwell; and Thomas Sandgaard, chairman of the board, president and CEO, Zynex Medical (ZYXI). The four companies were among the nine Colorado organizations named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list this year. The list ranks the fastest-growing tech startups in the nation based on three-year revenue growth rate (2017-2020).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Rand#Regional Co Managing#The Virginia Office#The Atlanta Office
bizjournals

San Jose-based Cohesity is eyeing going public in the new year

Cohesity Inc. has reportedly hired bankers for an initial public offering next year that could value the company at between $5 billion and $10 billion. The San Jose data management company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on an offering, Bloomberg reported. Cohesity could file its IPO paperwork as early as this week, according to the report.
SAN JOSE, CA
bizjournals

Fiserv commits $1 million to Atlanta center for Black entrepreneurs

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship scored a $1 million donation and partnership as it ramps up programming after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. Global financial technology company Fiserv Inc. (Nasdaq: FISV) is the latest corporate giant to support the center, which helps Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and networking. The Russell Center has raised more than $34 million from about 48 partners to build out its facilities and resources, CEO Jay Bailey said.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

These Mass. companies saw the biggest stock gains in 2021

Moderna Inc. may have delivered hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccinations around the globe in 2021, but the Cambridge drugmaker can't claim the title of Massachusetts' biggest stock gainer of 2021. No, that claim belongs to a company that's perhaps best-known as the publisher of old-fashioned books: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

Barry-Wehmiller-owned consulting group makes an acquisition

The combined leadership and human resources consultancy will have $10 million in annual revenue and 40 employees, officials said. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

Warner Records Names Claudia Butzky Executive VP of Brand Partnerships & Sync

Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson. “Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.” “I continue to be inspired by...
NFL
Reuters

UK-founded Clifford Chance taps Milan-based attorney as new leader

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance has elected longtime partner Charles Adams as its next global managing partner, the London-founded firm said on Thursday. The banking and finance lawyer based in Milan will begin a four-year term on May 1, 2022. He will take over from Matthew Layton, who has served in the role since 2014.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

In leadership switch, Santa Fe Farms appoints new CEO

Kim Kovacs will become the new CEO of Santa Fe Farms, a leading hemp services company in New Mexico. She is currently the company's chief strategy officer. Kovacs's appointment comes as the company's former CEO and founder Steven Gluckstern will move to become the company's executive chairman with a focus on industry advocacy. In addition, Rick Schawelson will take over as president and chief operating officer of Santa Fe Farms, according to a release from the company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy