New Brunswick, NJ

Enter for a chance to win a weekend getaway in New Brunswick

By Jersey's Best Staff
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThey may call it “The Hub” and “The Heart of New Jersey” for obvious geographical reasons, but there’s so much more than its mere location on the map that makes New Brunswick a vibrant Jersey pulse point. Best known as the home base of Rutgers University and its home team Scarlet...

How to spend 48 hours in New Brunswick

They may call it “The Hub” and “The Heart of New Jersey” for obvious geographical reasons, but there’s so much more than its mere location on the map that makes New Brunswick a vibrant Jersey pulse point. Best known as the home base of Rutgers University and its home team Scarlet Knights, the wealth of cultural, social and culinary experiences to be had demand more than a game day’s stay in the city. Consider this your study guide to this most diverse state college town — spark notes on New Brunswick, according to Jersey’s Best.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Savor a rich array of arts, eats and entertainment in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is on fire. This bustling city has it all — dog-friendly dining and parks, live music, theaters, restaurants, comedy clubs, trendy boutiques, arts and culture, exhilarating events and lively nightlife. Easily accessible by train, it’s the perfect spot to dine, shop, play and stay. “New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
