Identify feelings, act on behalf of others to address survivor guilt in cancer

When 5-year-old Aryan Rodriguez first started getting headaches and nausea in December 2018, his mother Cynthia Rodriguez said doctors told her it was just a virus. Despite the different medications for viruses and strep throat he was given over the next couple months, Cynthia, a Spring resident, said her son still got headaches and would vomit when he tried to eat. It was only after they went to Texas Children’s Hospital and had his head X-rayed that they found out he had a tumor in his brain.

SPRING, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO