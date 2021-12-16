ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identify feelings, act on behalf of others to address survivor guilt in cancer

By Jennifer Byrne
healio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor oncologists and other clinicians who see cancer survivors on a regular basis, the first step toward helping patients with survivor guilt is simply to be aware of it. “It’s important to be aware of the potential for psychological distress among survivors,” Jeffrey Peppercorn, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Cancer Survivor Spreads Word About Treatment That Stopped Disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long three years of doctor visits, surgeries, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for 63-year-old Peter Romero. “After a month I was clean, came back after three months, that was right before Christmas, and spots showed back up on the liver,” said Romero. What started as colon cancer in 2018 eventually lead to spots on his liver. But Romero says he found a therapy that worked and he’s determined to let other cancer patients know about it. In July 2020, Romero was one of the first patients in the region to undergo targeted cancer therapy directed at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
MedicalXpress

Parental stress a contributing factor linking maternal depression to child anxiety and depressive symptoms

A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers with Cizik School of Nursing at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Survivors of pediatric cancer at increased risk for psychiatric disorders

Survivors of childhood cancer had increased risk for long-term psychiatric disorders compared with their siblings or peers, according to a register-based cohort study. “Substantial improvements in childhood cancer treatment and survival over the past 5 decades, with 5-year survival currently exceeding 80% in most European countries and North America, have led to a steadily growing population of childhood cancer survivors,” Line Elmerdahl Frederiksen, PhD, of the Danish Cancer Society Research Center, and colleagues wrote in Lancet Psychiatry. “However, individuals who have had a childhood cancer might be at a lifelong higher risk of adverse health conditions and socioeconomic challenges than their peers. Although many survivors generally cope well, it has become evident that survivors are at overall increased risk of various somatic late effects.”
CANCER
Psych Centra

Exploring How ADHD Medications Work

ADHD medications work on brain chemistry to relieve symptoms in children and adults. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common condition in children and adults. Symptoms often include:. an inability to focus. persistent inattention. hyperactivity. impulsive behavior. Medications for ADHD help manage these symptoms by affecting the levels of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Survivors#Mph#Harvard Medical School#Peppercorn
cancerhealth.com

Cancer and Mental Health: Identifying Issues, Getting Support

For a person receiving a cancer diagnosis, the initial focus and energy is often aimed squarely at the medical side of the equation – choosing the healthcare institution, selecting the physicians and PAs, and deciding on an appropriate treatment plan for the specific case. But what is frequently neglected in assembling the surgical and oncology teams is the significant impact a cancer diagnosis can have on the mental health of those who are a diagnosed.
CANCER
PsyPost

Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy reduces loss of meaning and suicidal ideation among cancer patients

Recent findings published in the journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science suggest that psilocybin, in conjunction with psychotherapy, reduces suicidal ideation and loss of meaning among patients with life-threatening cancer. These mental health improvements were maintained months to years following treatment. Cancer patients are at increased risk of suicidal ideation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mental health distress impacting cancer patients, says new survey of oncologists

More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in their patients with cancer, and more than 90% say it has a significant impact on their health outcomes. These findings were released today in the latest edition of Oncology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions based on surveys with more than 240 U.S. oncologists.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy and opioid-use disorder: How to keep pregnant patients and babies healthy

Facing addiction can seem insurmountable—especially when opioids are involved. Doubts of one's ability to stay substance-free; fears around judgment from family, friends, and society; and efforts to manage addiction while continuing balancing life's responsibilities can compound. Now, imagine on top of that, you find out you are pregnant, and now you really want to have a healthy baby but know it could be extra difficult. Will my baby be okay? Should I try to quit cold turkey? How will my doctor react if they find out?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
BBC

Cancer survivor 'in limbo' waiting for surgery

A breast cancer survivor waiting for reconstructive surgery has said she feels her life is "in limbo". Nicola Johnston, 53, has been waiting for a breast reconstruction for more than 18 months following a mastectomy as part of her treatment. North Bristol NHS Trust said Covid pressures mean cancer treatment...
CANCER
healio.com

Mosunetuzumab shows deep, durable responses in advanced follicular lymphoma

Mosunetuzumab more than quadrupled the complete response rate among patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, according to results of a pivotal phase 2 study. Seventy-six percent of patients in the study who had a complete response were free of disease-related complications and did not require further treatment 1 year after receiving mosunetuzumab (Genentech).
CANCER
oilcity.news

Wyoming cancer survivors asked to complete survey to improve future care

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cancer Coalition (WYCC) is launching a survey hoping to learn more about the needs of Wyoming residents during and after cancer treatment, according to a release Monday from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “This survey is meant to help gather a better recognition...
WYOMING STATE
Houston Chronicle

5-year-old Spring cancer survivor given dream playhouse

When 5-year-old Aryan Rodriguez first started getting headaches and nausea in December 2018, his mother Cynthia Rodriguez said doctors told her it was just a virus. Despite the different medications for viruses and strep throat he was given over the next couple months, Cynthia, a Spring resident, said her son still got headaches and would vomit when he tried to eat. It was only after they went to Texas Children’s Hospital and had his head X-rayed that they found out he had a tumor in his brain.
SPRING, TX
healio.com

Speaker: Identify, understand proximal femoral deformities

When a patient presents with a proximal femoral deformity, it is important to understand the deformity, identify where it is located and determine why the patient has the deformity, according to a presenter here. “There are many potential causes for deformity that we see when it comes to total hip...
HEALTH
Refinery29

Painsomnia: The Torturous Nightly Routine Of Young Women With Chronic Pain

It's 3am on a Tuesday and my boyfriend sleeps soundly next to me as I contemplate getting up for the day. Tossing and turning since midnight, I have watched an episode of Gilmore Girls and listened to my meditation tracks. I have taken melatonin and CBD. I have ice packs and heat pads and yet I am still awake, and still in pain.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy