Dapagliflozin seen as safe for reducing adverse kidney outcomes in patients with CKD

By Julie S. Keenan
 1 day ago

An analysis of data showed patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes who were or were not prescribed mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists saw reductions in major adverse kidney outcomes after taking dapagliflozin. “Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs) reduce albuminuria in patients with CKD, but clinical trials to establish their...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS

