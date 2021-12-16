HIV infection associated with 68% increased risk for HF

Survivors of childhood cancer had increased risk for long-term psychiatric disorders compared with their siblings or peers, according to a register-based cohort study. “Substantial improvements in childhood cancer treatment and survival over the past 5 decades, with 5-year survival currently exceeding 80% in most European countries and North America, have led to a steadily growing population of childhood cancer survivors,” Line Elmerdahl Frederiksen, PhD, of the Danish Cancer Society Research Center, and colleagues wrote in Lancet Psychiatry. “However, individuals who have had a childhood cancer might be at a lifelong higher risk of adverse health conditions and socioeconomic challenges than their peers. Although many survivors generally cope well, it has become evident that survivors are at overall increased risk of various somatic late effects.”

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO