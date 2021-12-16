ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIV infection associated with 68% increased risk for HF

By Erin T. Welsh, MA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals with HIV were at elevated risk for developing HF compared with individuals without HIV, according to new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The retrospective cohort study included 38,868 individuals with HIV (mean age, 41 years; 12% women) frequency-matched based on age, sex, race, primary treating facility and first year...

