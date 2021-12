Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital found that replacing a mutated protein in the inner ear reversed severe hearing loss in mice, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. The first-of-its-kind gene therapy technique involved replacing a mutated protein called stereocilin, (STRC), in the inner ear. The investigators said it reversed severe hearing loss in mice and in some cases, restored it to normal levels of hearing, according to a news release.

