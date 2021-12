Jason R. Brown, MD: I can start by discussing some of my takeaways for this paper. First off is just getting an understanding of what is the goal of maintenance treatment. And to me it’s really to provide a durable response for patients. Chemotherapy often doesn’t have long-lasting response. On the other hand, immune checkpoint inhibition only works for a minority of patients in a number of cancers, for example urothelial cancer. So, if there’s a way where we can enhance the response of immune checkpoint inhibition and lengthen the duration of response, that could be an amazing thing for our patients ultimately.

