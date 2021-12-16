Lenzilumab improves survival without ventilation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
Lenzilumab significantly improved survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to results of the LIVE-AIR trial published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The safety profile of lenzilumab was similar to that of placebo, researchers reported. “Lenzilumab is a novel anti-human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating...www.healio.com
Comments / 0