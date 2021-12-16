ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lenzilumab improves survival without ventilation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

By Erin T. Welsh, MA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLenzilumab significantly improved survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to results of the LIVE-AIR trial published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The safety profile of lenzilumab was similar to that of placebo, researchers reported. “Lenzilumab is a novel anti-human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating...

AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lexington Herald-Leader

COVID patients with poorly managed Type 2 diabetes 50% more likely to go to ICU, study says

Diabetes is a well-known risk factor for COVID-19, but new research suggests not all people with the condition face the same consequences. COVID-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes who fail to properly manage their blood sugar levels over two to three years are nearly 50% more likely to end up in the intensive care unit compared to those with a more controlled blood sugar history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Drug could help treat patients in hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia – study

The antibody is already in late-stage trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis. A drug that may benefit some patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia has been identified by researchers. Led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, the Catalyst trial tested namilumab (IZN-101) as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Yale Study Reveals Clues to Help Treat Patients With COVID-19 Related Blood Clots

Newswise — Blood clots or thromboembolic complications in patients with COVID-19 are associated with increased levels of various proteins that cause blood to clot, compared with people with blood clots unrelated to COVID-19, according to a small study by Yale Cancer Center researchers. These findings may offer insights into novel therapeutic strategies to treat patients with COVID-19 related blood clots. The findings were reported today at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.
CANCER
Health
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Metro News

COVID-19 patients at 2 Eastern Panhandle hospitals “very sick”

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Staff and space are strained at Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers as COVID-19 patients seek treatment. “(There’s a) high census at both hospitals. At Berkeley right now we have 54 inpatients with COVID diagnoses. Sixteen at Jefferson, so that’s 70 total across both hospitals,” Vice President of Marketing & Development at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center Teresa McCabe said.
MARTINSBURG, WV
healio.com

FDA approves Rinvoq for patients with active psoriatic arthritis

The FDA has approved Rinvoq, a 15-mg, once-daily oral JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response, or intolerance to, TNF inhibitors, according to an AbbVie press release. Rinvoq (upadacitinib) had received European Commission approval in January for the treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wrde.com

Maryland Approaches 1,000 Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(CBS/WBOC)- Maryland reported 984 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 1 when there were 957 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions...
MARYLAND STATE
Bradenton Herald

Glass was found in an injection medicine used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Two lots of Veklury, the brand name for remdisivir, have been recalled by Gilead Sciences after a company investigation confirmed a customer complaint about glass particulates in the injected medicine. Though Gilead says in its FDA-posted recall notice that it hasn’t received any reports of “adverse events” yet, the potential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

High-flow oxygen cuts need for ventilator use among COVID-19 patients, study finds

Among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the use of high-flow oxygen through a nasal cannula reduced the need for invasive mechanical ventilation and sped up recovery compared to conventional oxygen therapy, according to research published Dec. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers analyzed the outcomes of 199 COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH

