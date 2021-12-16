ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Photographic Evidence Southern Idaho Just May Be Heaven On Earth

By Courtney
 15 hours ago
I fell in love with Idaho the moment I stepped foot into this state. There is so much beauty, some amazing people, and plenty of country things to do. I always thought that I was born in the wrong place and when I came here, I knew I was home. I...

107.9 LITE FM

The Ugliest City in Idaho Is Just 30 Miles From Boise

Sure, we're a little biased but we feel like Idaho is one of the most gorgeous states in the country. From the gorgeous snowcapped Sawtooth mountains to a handful of crystal clear blue lakes to the Niagra of the West, there's beauty just about anywhere you turn in Idaho! That's why we're sure that the bloggers at "Alot Travel" had their work cut out for them when they were working on their list of "The Ugliest Cities in Each State."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Santa: A town in Idaho or just festive vocabulary?

Santa: A town in Idaho or just festive vocabulary?. Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

People Identifying As Vampires Are Living In Southeast Idaho

It's not uncommon to learn that people who have an interest in the occult often adopt lifestyles that lead them to identify as followers of alternative religious teachings. It's less common however to meet an individual on the streets who actively practices the lifestyle of what we know to be vampirism.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings a deluge of runoff in spring, which flows into irrigation canals and makes things green. Southern Idaho has been settled twice. The first arrivals from Utah abandoned the effort. The second wave succeeded with irrigation.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Many Southern Idaho ski areas still waiting for snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — December can often signal the beginning of ski season in the mountains of Southern Idaho, with ski lifts turning, crowds gathering and mountains covered in snow. This year? Not so much, Pomerelle and Magic Mountain are still patiently waiting, and praying, for snow. “Last year,...
LIFESTYLE
95.7 KEZJ

2nd South Market Given Idaho Smart Growth Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The downtown Twin Falls eatery where people can find a variety of food offerings has been recognized by an Idaho organization dedicated to creating great places to live. Idaho Smart Growth, a Boise-based non-profit, awarded the 2nd South Market a 2021 Grow Smart Award this week. The market features more than five different places to eat, all independent businesses, under one roof of an old industrial building in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. 2nd South Market opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a pizza shop, barbeque, coffee shop, full menu bar, and ice cream shop. A patio and small stage were added months later for outdoor entertainment. “2nd South Market located in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place in downtown through food, history, open space. This renovation and repurposing of an historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy, creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while bringing it into the present. Jury member Jenah Thornborrow, stated that ‘Twin has struggled to revitalize its downtown. This project utilized history to tell a story” said Idaho Smart Growth in the award announcement. The food court is open seven days a week with most of the restaurants open at the same time. The building itself has served numerous roles and was last a thrift store before being transformed into one of Twin Fall's newest dining experiences. According to their website, Idaho Smart Growth provides a number of programs and works with various communities across the state to help them develop into safe, attractive, and economically robust places for people to live.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Southern Idaho Father and Son Charged with Poaching Female Grizzly

Prosecutors have charged a father and son for poaching a female grizzly bear in Fremont County. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers discovered a dead mother grizzly bear shot several times near Little Warm River in April. Jared and Rex Baum of Ashton are charged with felony unlawful killing possessing or wasting wildlife for killing the grizzly bear. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 22 at the Fremont County Courthouse.
IDAHO STATE
Walmart Shopping in Southern Idaho Just Got Easier

Do you want it overnight? Your wish may be granted. Walmart is building a new fulfillment center just 3 hours from Twin Falls. The Salt Lake City location will be stuffed with various items you may not always find immediately on the shelf of the local store. Walmart is stepping up its game to challenge Amazon, which has a fulfillment center in the Treasure Valley.
